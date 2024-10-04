Voices of America Country Music Fest announces first headliner for 2025 event

“HARDY is a Southern Rock-Country artist. He is extremely popular on country radio, and any award show you turn on, he’s on there, winning several awards. He’s also an amazing songwriter. He’s written 15 No. 1 songs for other artists such as Morgan Wallen, Lauren Alaina, and other major country recording artists,’ said Carly Adams, marketing manager for the Voices of America Country Music Festival.

Additionally, HARDY has gone platinum with songs like “One Beer,” “Truck Bed,” and “Beers On Me.”

“We are really excited to bring an artist of this caliber to the Voices of America Country Music Festival. He is a country artist, but it’s also going to be a rock show,” Adams said.

The four-day festival will take place in West Chester across the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and Voice of America MetroPark grounds from Aug. 7-10.

“It’s exciting to see the name the festival is making for itself throughout the country, and we feel that excitement,” Adams said.

Concertgoers will experience a gathering of Country music’s biggest names with four days of live performances. More than 30 artists will perform on four different stages over the course of the four-day event. Last year, the festival drew more than 100,000 people over the course of the four-day event.

“The headliners we have booked, and are going to be announcing are artists, similar to last year, which don’t need any introduction. They are worldwide famous, and we’re super excited to announce them,” Adams said.

Festival passes are on sale starting at $249.99 for a 4-Day General Admission Pass. To purchase a pass or to sign up for the mailing list, go to www.voacountrymusicfest.com.

“We saw a high demand for tickets in Year 2. People who bought tickets in 2024 have had access to buy tickets for 2025, and we’ve seen a huge positive response in ticket buyers for next year. So, once we start rolling out the headliners, word is going to spread very quickly, and we do anticipate the festival to be sold out by the spring,” said Adams.