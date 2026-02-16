What to know about the 2-day winter music event at The Bearded Saddle Saloon

The hope is to continue to build a community that supports local bands and businesses.

“There’s so much potential, and we really want to get this thing off the ground and encourage local bands to get involved. Also, we hope to give newer bands a break,” he said.

Gattermeyer’s band, Marshall Hiwatt will be one of six acts performing at the event.

The three bands on Friday will include Audio Mayhem, After the Party and Nightrise.

On Saturday, Miss Jacque will be joined by Third Times A Charm and Marshall Hiwatt.

“Music is a fabric of most people’s lives. They enjoy it on some level or another. Only good things can come from it. It’s not only the music itself, but the comradery it brings to people,” Gattermeyer said.

The Bearded Saddle Saloon, Oxford’s most storied music venue, was once known as The Golden Key, where icons like Jerry Lee Lewis, Mel Tillis, Roger & Zapp and Conway Twitty took the stage. The venue was The Golden Key from 1960 until it was purchased in December of 2024 and became The Bearded Saddle Saloon.

Nicci Meece, who owns and operates The Bearded Saddle Saloon with her husband, Brad Reid said the goal when they bought the establishment was to revitalize the venue, breath new life into it and give artists a place to play.

“I’m super excited that we are becoming more of a destination entertainment establishment. I love the joy that it brings to people, to sit and listen to music, enjoy themselves and have a great time. Personally, that warms my heart and it’s why I want to be a bar owner,” Meece said.

Other upcoming events

For the latest updates events, such as live music, open mic nights, bike nights, and line dancing on Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit The Bearded Saddle Saloon’s Facebook page.

Several live music events are being planned for spring and fall. There will be a launch party at Nicc and Norm’s Tavern on March 14. Local artists and bands who would like to find out more information about being a part of the upcoming events are encouraged to stop by.

This year’s Beers n’ Gears Rock and Ride Festival will be Sept. 19.

HOW TO GO

What: Blizzard at the Beard

Where: The Bearded Saddle Saloon, 435 Oxford Trenton Road, Oxford

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 20 and Feb. 21

More info: Email stevegattermeyer@yahoo.com or niccimeece@gmail.com; For guests who arrive before 6, entry is free. After 6 p.m., there is a $5 cover charge.