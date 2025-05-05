Where does Lauren Daigle visit when she sings in Cincinnati? Christian performer returns May 17

“I don’t know about you, but the season I’m in, I definitely would love to experience more hope, around every corner of this earth. So, to be able to bring that into a show, and to the audience, maybe somebody will receive hope for the first time in years. You just never know what someone is coming to the show carrying, and the message I want to give to all people is the hope that comes with knowing Jesus,” She said.

Daigle and Maverick City Music will be in concert with special guests Blessing Offor and Jaci Velasquez. Velasquez will also serve as the event’s host.

Daigle, who splits her time between Nashville and her hometown of Lake Charles, La., is a two-time Grammy, seven-time Billboard Music Award, four-time American Music Award, and 10-time GMA Dove Music Award winner.

“Whenever I’m in other cities, I like to get out and go see normal places that local people are going to, to get inside of what does the world of this city look like, or some of the stories that people are carrying, or what are some of the difficulties that people are experiencing, or some of the joys that people are experiencing. What is the ebb and flow of this particular city? Because it really shapes the direction that the show will go in. So, I like to get out and see the city and see what it is that makes each city unique,” Daigle said.

She said one of her go-to stops in Cincinnati is Rooted Juicery & Kitchen in Oakley Square.

“I went there the first time I was in Cincinnati, and I made it my regular space that I would go to every time I’m in Cincinnati,” she said. “I’m excited to come back to Cincinnati to have the feeling that only Cincinnati can offer, and to be able to bring that into the show is something that I really look forward to.”

Topping Billboard charts and breaking multiple records, Daigle’s songs have garnered over a billion streams, and she continues to sell-out world-wide concert tours in the United States and abroad. Her latest Grammy nominated album “Lauren Daigle” was released in 2023.

“It’s a Grammy-filled line up between Lauren Daigle and Maverick City Music. We think it’s going to be a memorable evening. Fans are going to be entertained, families are going to have fun together,” said Jeff Berding, President & Co-CEO of FC Cincinnati.

Daigle recently sang “America the Beautiful” alongside jazz musician Trombone Shorty during the opening ceremony of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

Breanna Nix, who is currently in the Top 8 on “American Idol” sang Daigle’s “You Say” and “Still Rolling Stones” on the show this season.

Daigle, an “American Idol” alum, was on the show as a contestant three times. Her first appearance on the show came in 2010 on Season 9, and she was cut during Hollywood Week just before the Top 24. She tried out the following year, and didn’t go to Hollywood.

Auditioning again in 2012, she was cut in Las Vegas, during Season 11. Daigle returned as a featured musical guest on “American Idol” in 2021.

The concert is the fourth major music event at the soccer stadium, following a sold-out show by The Who in 2022, a stop by Kenny Chesney in 2024. and a highly anticipated set by Zac Brown Band on May 16, the evening before Daigle takes the stage on May 17. Tickets start at $34 and can be purchased at TQLStadium.com.

“We have a world-class venue, so I’m very excited to welcome community members to our stadium and have what I know is going to be an incredible evening, and an enjoyable time,” Berding said.

FC Cincinnati, a major league soccer franchise, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2025. TQL Stadium, named for Total Quality Logistics, opened in 2021.