Dayton Germanfest Picnic to become ‘lite’ party with plenty of potato salad, schnitzel, brats and bier to go

“We wanted to keep the name because that’s how people know us,” he said. “Obviously it is not the same thing as having the (RiverScape) grounds, the bands and all the food trucks, so we call it lite.”

Heading into its 37th year, GermanFest Picnic is a major annual fundraiser for the maintenance and operation of the Liederkranz-Turner, Dayton’s oldest German society.

The food and beer

Koerner said food including the festival’s signature German potato salad and schnitzel will be sold for carryout and to be eaten in areas to be set up around the club.

“You will be able to sit down under the guidance allowed and enjoy some of our famous food and drink,” he said. “It is important for some of us who are very involved in this thing that we don’t lose momentum.”

All your favorites —

The 33rd Annual Germanfest Picnic in Dayton in 2016. This year, festival favorites will be available for carryout, including brats and metts. (TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED)

Schnitzel Dinners, Brats, Metts, German Potato Salad, Sauerkraut and desserts including cream puffs, streusel, tarts and Bienenstich — will be available for carry-out. Order ahead, and drive-thru to pick up, take home, and enjoy.

A large selection of German Beer (including Ayinger draft Oktoberfest) as well as domestic and craft beers will be available on site or to go when you order a meal.

If you want to stay on site, the Donors’ Biergarten offers the chance to reserve a socially distanced table for up to six people for two hours, and enjoy your food and bier on site. This option has limited availability. Walk-ins will be permitted on a space-available basis, but will likely be very limited. All guests need to wear masks and remain seated at their assigned tables.

The Germanfest Picnic, run by the Liederkranz-Turner organization, celebrated its 36th year over the weekend from Friday, August 9 until Sunday, August 11. The festival was hosted at Riverscape Metropark for the third year, bringing a taste of German culture to downtown Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Virtual events

There will be no bands, additional food trucks or vendors, due to health restrictions, but there will be virtual entertainment.

Once you have picked up your Germanfest Picnic to-go meals, enjoy them at home while watching the virtual Germanfest Picnic events live on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and www.germanfestdayton.com.

There will be a virtual mass and fashion show.

Virtual Polka Mass - 10 a.m. Sunday

- 10 a.m. Sunday Virtual Bavarian Fashion Show - 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Guests can shop in the Kranzi Store online for masks, T-shirts, pins and more. You can order online and pick up when you pick up your meal.

How to donate

The club has launched a fund-raising effort to raise $13,000 to cover costs and gain needed funds for preparing for next year’s event. Club members and supporters have pledged up to a $6,500 match from donations to help reach that goal.

Donate online or send a check to the Dayton Liederkranz Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton, OH 45402 marked “Match Challenge Grant.”

Part of the proceeds from the Germanfest Picnic goes toward scholarships. The club has awarded about $55,000 since the scholarship program’s creation. This year, $2,500 was awarded in scholarships and academic awards.

Volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to help with the event. Register to volunteer online.

Mark your calendars

A full Germanfest Picnic is planned for Aug. 13-15, 2021.

WANT TO GO?

What: Dayton Germanfest Picnic LITE

When: Aug. 14-16

Where: Dayton Liederkranz Turner Clubhouse, 1400 E. Fifth St., St. Anne’s Hill in Dayton

Parking: Free parking available across from the club at Stivers High School or SOITA

More info: www.germanfestdayton.com