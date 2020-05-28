Dayton Germanfest Picnic to become ‘lite’ party with plenty of potato salad, schnitzel, brats and bier to go

One of the region’s largest summer festivals was canceled in the spring, but there’s still reason to celebrate.
You will still be able to get your prost on with potato salad, schnitzel, brats, bier and other goodies boxed up to enjoy on site with social distancing or to go.
Dayton Liederkranz-Turner has canceled its Germanfest Picnic set for Aug. 14-16 at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton. In its place will be a much smaller event, Germanfest Picnic Lite, those same days at the Liederkranz facility, 1400 E. Fifth St. in St. Anne’s Hill.
What to expect
John Koerner, the event’s chair and club’s president, said much of the food and drink that has made the festival one of Dayton’s favorites over the years will be available on-site and for carryout those days. There will also be virtual elements.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
“We wanted to keep the name because that’s how people know us,” he said. “Obviously it is not the same thing as having the (RiverScape) grounds, the bands and all the food trucks, so we call it lite.”
Heading into its 37th year, GermanFest Picnic is a major annual fundraiser for the maintenance and operation of the Liederkranz-Turner, Dayton’s oldest German society.
The food and beer
Koerner said food including the festival’s signature German potato salad and schnitzel will be sold for carryout and to be eaten in areas to be set up around the club.
“You will be able to sit down under the guidance allowed and enjoy some of our famous food and drink,” he said. “It is important for some of us who are very involved in this thing that we don’t lose momentum.”
All your favorites —
Schnitzel Dinners, Brats, Metts, German Potato Salad, Sauerkraut and desserts including cream puffs, streusel, tarts and Bienenstich — will be available for carry-out. Order ahead, and drive-thru to pick up, take home, and enjoy.
A large selection of German Beer (including Ayinger draft Oktoberfest) as well as domestic and craft beers will be available on site or to go when you order a meal.
If you want to stay on site, the Donors’ Biergarten offers the chance to reserve a socially distanced table for up to six people for two hours, and enjoy your food and bier on site. This option has limited availability. Walk-ins will be permitted on a space-available basis, but will likely be very limited. All guests need to wear masks and remain seated at their assigned tables.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Virtual events
There will be no bands, additional food trucks or vendors, due to health restrictions, but there will be virtual entertainment.
Once you have picked up your Germanfest Picnic to-go meals, enjoy them at home while watching the virtual Germanfest Picnic events live on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and www.germanfestdayton.com.
There will be a virtual mass and fashion show.
- Virtual Polka Mass - 10 a.m. Sunday
- Virtual Bavarian Fashion Show - 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Guests can shop in the Kranzi Store online for masks, T-shirts, pins and more. You can order online and pick up when you pick up your meal.
How to donate
The club has launched a fund-raising effort to raise $13,000 to cover costs and gain needed funds for preparing for next year’s event. Club members and supporters have pledged up to a $6,500 match from donations to help reach that goal.
Donate online or send a check to the Dayton Liederkranz Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton, OH 45402 marked “Match Challenge Grant.”
Part of the proceeds from the Germanfest Picnic goes toward scholarships. The club has awarded about $55,000 since the scholarship program’s creation. This year, $2,500 was awarded in scholarships and academic awards.
Volunteers needed
Volunteers are needed to help with the event. Register to volunteer online.
Mark your calendars
A full Germanfest Picnic is planned for Aug. 13-15, 2021.
WANT TO GO?
What: Dayton Germanfest Picnic LITE
When: Aug. 14-16
Where: Dayton Liederkranz Turner Clubhouse, 1400 E. Fifth St., St. Anne’s Hill in Dayton
Parking: Free parking available across from the club at Stivers High School or SOITA
More info: www.germanfestdayton.com