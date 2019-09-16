5 things we can’t wait for this fall in Dayton

1.) Picturesque fall hikes

There is no better time of year than now to soak up the natural beauty of our region while enjoying the crisp autumn air. There are so many gorgeous spots to choose from for a nature walk. Here are a few of our top picks:

Hills & Dales Metropark: Hike the 1.4-mile Adirondack Trail (orange), which includes a loop around beautiful Dogwood Pond, a picturesque waterfall and a boardwalk through a high-quality forested wetland.

Sugarcreek MetroPark offers a variety of scenic landscapes as hikers trek further along its many lengthy trails. Hike the green or orange trails to visit the Osage Orange Tunnel of trees and Three Sisters (three ancient white oak trees) at this park with a variety of trails.

Englewood MetroPark has three waterfalls with an amazing view of limestone dipping into a wide ravine. If you continue to Patty Falls, you'll see a large rocky waterfall, which is active year-round, sided by cascade stone.

Explore The most incredible places to hike in Dayton

While Young's Dairy in Yellow Springs is not hosting its annual Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival this year, there are still plenty of places to go pick your own pumpkins. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTED Credit: Tom Gilliam Photography for Dayton.com Credit: Tom Gilliam Photography for Dayton.com

2.) The Great Pumpkin

Nothing says fall family fun than a day at the pumpkin farm. Enjoy the outdoors, pick out your own pumpkins, indulge with some fall-flavored treats, pet some farm animals or get lost in a corn maze (more on that below). Some even offer apple picking.

A few of our favorite spots include Young’s Jersey Dairy, Niederman Family Farm, Tuken market and Brumbaugh Fruit Farm.

Explore Where to go to pick your own pumpkins

Did we spot you at The Oregon District's new Out on 5th weekend event on Saturday, September 5, 2020? Labor Day weekend was the debut of The Oregon District's new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). 5th Street will be closed to vehicle traffic on the weekends until the end of October to allow for expanded outdoor seating, sidewalk sales and musical entertainment. The goal of Out on 5th is to help Oregon District businesses increase seating capacity outdoors due to limited indoor seating for social distancing requirements during the coronavirus pandemic. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

3) Dining al fresco

From gorgeous patios to the new weekend Out on 5th outdoor drinking and dining experience in the Oregon District, it’s the perfect season to enjoy a socially-distant patio meal.

Out on 5th is a roughly 0.2-mile stretch of East Fifth Street in the Oregon District converted into a new pedestrian mall from Friday evenings to Sunday nights through the end of October. Restaurants have used the area to offer expanded outdoor dining. This spot is also part of Dayton’s first Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, meaning you can walk around with beverages on the streets and sidewalk.

Brimstone Haunt, a haunted institution offering a haunted house, trail, hayride and other attractions in Wilmington, is planning safe and scary fun this fall. CONTRIBUTED Credit: JRDEE2 Credit: JRDEE2

4.) Halloween haunts

Though the haunted house experience may look a bit different this year in a pandemic, several of Southwest Ohio’s haunted attractions are still planning to offer modified frights this season. Land of Illusion is promising socially-distant scares this season. The Riverside Jaycees Haunted House is spooky and run by volunteers to help support a good cause. Brimstone Haunt, located on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival, will open this weekend.

Tom's Maze, an eight-acre maze of corn in Montgomery Co.'s Jefferson Twp. opened this past weekend for its 12th season. The maze is owned by Tom and Marie Eby. Credit: David A. Moodie, contributing photographer Credit: David A. Moodie, contributing photographer

5.) Corny fun

'Tis the season. There are dozens to choose from in the Dayton region, ranging from easy for the little ones to even a challenge for the smartest grown-ups. One maze to add to your must-try list is Tom’s Maze in Germantown. It’s been nominated as one of the top 10 corn mazes in the state. Apple Country Farm Market’s 7-acre maze paying tribute to local heroes in health care and law enforcement.