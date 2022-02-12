Fire causes damage to garage, living space in Springfield

Springfield fire crews responded to a fire overnight in the 1300 block of Broadway Road near Bechtle and Maiden Lane.
Crews were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. for a fire in a garage, the Springfield Fire Division said. The building has living space over a four-car garage.
An occupant was home, smelled smoke and went to investigate the source of the smell, the fire department said. That person found the garage on fire and called 911. Crews found the garage fire had extended into the living space.
A floor collapsed, and there was a partial roof collapse, the fire division said. A demolishment took place today as it was unsafe, the department said.
No one was injured, the fire division said.
About the Author