Fish fry events in Montgomery, Miami, Greene and Warren counties in 2026

Lenten fish fry events are planned throughout the region. Here are some local fish fries:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

  • Dayton: Holy Trinity, carry out from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Eat-in from 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Games from 7-11 p.m. at 272 Bainbridge St. Eat-in is for 21 and older. 937-228-1223
  • Dayton: St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at 519 Liscum Drive. To order, call 937-268-6697, press star button.
  • Dayton: St. Henry Parish Activity Center, 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 27 at 6696 N. Springboro Pike.
  • Dayton: Carroll High School St. Pat’s Irish Fish Fry, 6 p.m. to midnight March 13 at 4524 Linden Ave. For 21 and older. Carry-out available from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Advance tickets must be purchased by March 12 at carrollhs.org/stpatsfest for carryout.
  • Dayton: Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, 6-11 p.m. March 21 at 505 S. Ludlow Must be 21 to attend.
  • Kettering: Archbishop Alter High School, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at 940 E. David Road. Carry-out, 937-434-4434
  • Kettering: Ascension, carry-out from 4:30-5:30 p.m., dine-in 6-8 p.m. March 27 at 2025 Woodman Drive, 937-253-5171

MIAMI COUNTY

  • Covington: St. Teresa, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, March 13 and March 27 at 6925 W. U.S. 36.
  • Troy: St. Patrick, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 27, March 13 and March 27 at 409 E. Main St. 937-335-2833
  • West Milton: Church of the Transfiguration, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 20 and March 27 at 972 S. Miami St. Horse racing, 50/50 and games of chance. 937-698-4520

WARREN COUNTY

  • Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales Council #14408, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 20 at 20 DeSales Ave., 513-932-2601
  • Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at 944 E. U.S. 22 & 3, 513-899-3601
  • Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at 500 N. Reading Road, 513-398-3821
  • Waynesville: St. Augustine K of C #17092, 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 6 at 5715 Lytle Road.

