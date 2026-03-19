Fish fry meals in Montgomery, Miami, and Warren counties

Shown in this photo to promote fish fry season is southern fried fish with toast, buttermilk breaded cod or catfish. ISTOCK

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images

Shown in this photo to promote fish fry season is southern fried fish with toast, buttermilk breaded cod or catfish. ISTOCK
Food & Dining
By
1 hour ago
X

Lenten fish fry events are planned throughout the region. Here are some local fish fries:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

  • Dayton: St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays through March 27 at 519 Liscum Drive. To order, call 937-268-6697, press star button.
  • Dayton: Antioch Shrine, Fridays through March 27 at 107 E. First St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Meal starts at 6 p.m.
  • Miamisburg: Miamisburg Band and Guard Boosters, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at 1860 Belvo Road.
  • Dayton: Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, 6-11 p.m. Saturday at 505 S. Ludlow Must be 21 to attend.
  • Kettering: St. Charles Borromeo, carry-out 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday; family dining 6-8 p.m.; gambling, live music, silent auction 6 p.m. to midnight for 21 and older at 4600 Ackerman Blvd.
  • Kettering: Ascension, carry-out from 4:30-5:30 p.m., dine-in 6-8 p.m. March 27 at 2025 Woodman Drive, 937-253-5171

MIAMI COUNTY

  • Covington: St. Teresa, 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 27 at 6925 W. U.S. 36.
  • Troy: St. Patrick, 5-7 p.m. March 27 at 409 E. Main St. 937-335-2833
  • West Milton: Church of the Transfiguration, 6-9 p.m. March 27 at 972 S. Miami St. Horse racing, 50/50 and games of chance. 937-698-4520

WARREN COUNTY

  • Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales Council #14408, 5-7 p.m. Friday at 20 DeSales Ave., 513-932-2601
  • Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5-7 p.m. Fridays through March 27 at 944 E. U.S. 22 & 3, 513-899-3601
  • Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 5-8 p.m. Fridays through March 27 at 500 N. Reading Road, 513-398-3821
In Other News
1
‘It was never meant to just be one store’: Narco Burger owner talks...
2
Making food for others is a physical manifestation of showing them you...
3
Review: Meridien in Centerville is everything an elevated wine dinner...
4
Skyline Chili goes ‘Green Way’ for St. Patrick’s Day
5
Turning to smoothies to get through life’s daily grind

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.