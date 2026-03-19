Fish fry meals in Montgomery, Miami, and Warren counties

Lenten fish fry events are planned throughout the region. Here are some local fish fries:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
- Dayton: St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays through March 27 at 519 Liscum Drive. To order, call 937-268-6697, press star button.
- Dayton: Antioch Shrine, Fridays through March 27 at 107 E. First St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Meal starts at 6 p.m.
- Miamisburg: Miamisburg Band and Guard Boosters, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at 1860 Belvo Road.
- Dayton: Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, 6-11 p.m. Saturday at 505 S. Ludlow Must be 21 to attend.
- Kettering: St. Charles Borromeo, carry-out 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday; family dining 6-8 p.m.; gambling, live music, silent auction 6 p.m. to midnight for 21 and older at 4600 Ackerman Blvd.
- Kettering: Ascension, carry-out from 4:30-5:30 p.m., dine-in 6-8 p.m. March 27 at 2025 Woodman Drive, 937-253-5171
MIAMI COUNTY
- Covington: St. Teresa, 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 27 at 6925 W. U.S. 36.
- Troy: St. Patrick, 5-7 p.m. March 27 at 409 E. Main St. 937-335-2833
- West Milton: Church of the Transfiguration, 6-9 p.m. March 27 at 972 S. Miami St. Horse racing, 50/50 and games of chance. 937-698-4520
WARREN COUNTY
- Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales Council #14408, 5-7 p.m. Friday at 20 DeSales Ave., 513-932-2601
- Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5-7 p.m. Fridays through March 27 at 944 E. U.S. 22 & 3, 513-899-3601
- Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 5-8 p.m. Fridays through March 27 at 500 N. Reading Road, 513-398-3821
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