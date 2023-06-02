BreakingNews
Semi crash closes I-75 South in Miami Twp.; 1 injured

PHOTOS: Take a look inside Chiapas Mexican Grill near Dayton Mall

1 / 11
Chiapas Mexican Grill has opened a third restaurant location in the Dayton area at 8971 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp. near the Dayton Mall. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top