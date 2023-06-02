PHOTOS: Take a look inside Meridien in Uptown Centerville

1 / 16
Meridien, Uptown Centerville’s newest restaurant featuring cocktails, wine and small plates, is now open at 28 West Franklin St. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top