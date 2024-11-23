Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 11-24-24

This week, that includes the debate over mandated family leave; how first-time homebuyers are finding affordable houses in a historically pricey market; and what might come out of a divided lame duck Ohio General Assembly.

Paid family leave debate

A new report calls for a comprehensive paid family leave policy in Ohio, arguing that it is good for families, businesses and the economy. Lynn Hulsey has this story on the debate over the proposal.

• Advocates say: “The benefits are vast, including improved health outcomes for mothers and babies, reduced infant mortality rates, and diminished emotional and financial stress,” Lynanne Gutierrez, president and CEO of Groundwork Ohio.

• Business concerns: The business community isn’t keen on making it a mandate for employers. State Rep. Tom Young, R-Washington Twp.: “Forcing it on people with a mandate is not something I do believe would pass the (Ohio) House or the Senate.”

• How Ohio compares: Ohio is not among the twenty-one states and the District of Columbia that have enacted paid leave laws, which vary as far as requirements and funding. The Ohio legislature did approve paid family leave for state employees in 1997, the report said.

First-time homebuyer heartburn

Eric Schwartzberg has been following the ups and downs (mostly ups) of the housing market for years. This week, he looks at what it means for first-time homebuyers. Read Eric’s full story here.

• The numbers: In the past decade, the median price for a home in the Dayton area has nearly doubled, going from $120,000 in 2014 to $239,900 through October this year, according to data from Dayton Realtors, which includes Montgomery, Greene, Warren, Darke and Preble counties.

• Caveat of little comfort: Despite how much the price of a home has increased in the Dayton area, the region remains among the most affordable in the nation, according to Realtor.com.

• Real people: “I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” said Dayton man Bradley Kuykendall on shopping for houses. “Everything was $200,000-plus or too small or too big or I just didn’t have the capital to go ahead and put enough on a down payment.”

• Help available: Kuykendall was able to get a $10,000 downpayment assistance and other help. Eric wrote about resources available for first-time homebuyers here.

That’s one lame duck

It’s been said that no one’s life, liberty or property are safe with the legislature is in session. This is arguably more true of Ohio’s lame duck session.

• Lame duck: Lame duck comes at the end of the Ohio General Assembly’s two-year session, after the election. After two years of wrangling over bills, legislation either passes or dies. And some lawmakers are leaving office so can vote with impunity. It’s usually a hectic period in the Statehouse with controversial legislation fast-tracked or slipped as amendments into other bills.

• A Statehouse divided: This year, things are a little different. Though Republicans have a supermajority, House and Senate leadership don’t see eye-to-eye on legislative priorities.

• Lame duck bills: The list of priorities for lawmakers ranges widely, including bills to address rising property taxes, increase the penalties for repeat domestic abusers, a bill to ask Ohio voters to approve an issuance of $2.5 billion in bonds for capital improvements, efforts to modernize the adoption process in Ohio, and more.

• What we’re watching: Our Statehouse reporter Avery Kreemer has a run-down of bills he’s watching and how they fare in a split General Assembly. Read that story here.