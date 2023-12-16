Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 12-17-23

Our mission is to help you understand what’s really going on in the Dayton region. This includes comprehensive coverage of local governments and agencies, hard-hitting investigations, and in-depth analyses of important issues.

Do you have a news tip or an issue you think our reporters should look into? Contact me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or you can use our anonymous tipline.

How is sex ed taught at local schools? Ohio has no standards

Credit: Josh Sweigart Credit: Josh Sweigart

• Background: Ohio law is one of few states without state standards for health and sex education. In fact, Ohio law bars the Ohio Department of Education from proposing standards.

• Guidelines: Ohio law does set general guidelines about what has to be taught, including teaching abstinence-only sex education and telling students that the only 100% effective way to prevent sexually transmitted infections is to abstain from sex.

• Our investigation: So how do schools figure out what to teach? Education reporter Eileen McClory obtained survey data from the Ohio Department of Education and analyzed it for our local districts. She found:

- Some school health teachers develop their own curriculum.

- At least three districts partner with their local health department

- At least 11 districts partner with a local faith-based program

- Three partner with pregnancy help centers

- One partners with Planned Parenthood

• The whole story: Go here to read McClory’s whole story, including explanation from local districts on how they devised their curriculum and thoughts from education activists on how the current system impacts kids.

Busy week in the General Assembly

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

• On their way out the door: Ohio lawmakers adjourned for the rest of the year, but not before passing and discussing several controversial bills.

• Where weed stands: The Ohio House opted not to take up reforms to the Issue 2 recreational marijuana law despite claims of urgency from the Senate and Gov. Mike DeWine. House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, told reporters that he wanted lawmakers to take their time. This leaves Issue 2 as passed by voters as the law of the land for the time being.

- On a related note, reporter Aimee Hancock looked into claims that a Trotwood vape shop was potentially selling weed even though that’s not yet legal under state law. Here’s what we found about the company singled out by DeWine in a recent press conference.

• Transgender care/sports bill: The Ohio legislature passed a law Wednesday that bans gender affirming care for minors and blocks transgender girls from participating in girls and women’s school sports. DeWine is noncommittal on whether he will sign it.

• Governor on guns: Speaking of DeWine, on Friday our reporter Avery Kreemer asked him his thoughts on gun reforms in the wake of a gunman shooting four people in a Beavercreek Walmart last month. DeWine reiterated his call for reforms after the Oregon District shooting in 2019.

- “As you know, a few years ago we proposed, and we still urge the legislature to act on … a bill that protected Second Amendment rights (that) basically … allows a family or anybody to go into court and say, ‘This is a person who is a danger to themselves and has professed to either kill themselves or hurt someone else,’” DeWine said.

• Meanwhile: State lawmakers are leaning in the opposite direction from DeWine, considering a bill that could limit local police departments’ ability to help federal law enforcement investigate certain crimes — such as whether the Beavercreek shooter obtained his weapon legally.

- That legislation is opposed by, among others, police and prosecutors locally and statewide.

• Hooning: The Ohio House overwhelmingly passed a bill last week meant to crack down on “honing.” The bill, backed by Dayton-area mayors and lawmakers, addresses people driving recklessly and doing tricks in the middle of the road, terrorizing other motorists and disrupting traffic.

Church attendance down locally, but message of faith still resonates

• State of grace: Church attendance lags the pre-COVID pandemic era, capping a decade-long trend of fewer than 40% of U.S. adults saying they attended worship services at a church, synagogue, mosque or temple in the last seven days, according to a Gallup Poll released last summer.

• A chorus of voices: Reporter Lynn Hulsey interviewed 10 faith leaders, religion experts and people who attend church in the Dayton, Springfield and Butler County region.

- They expressed concern over the declines in church attendance, relief that they can reach people through streaming worship services, and a strong desire to deliver hope in a troubled world and to figure out how to reach younger people with messages of faith.

- Go here for the full story.