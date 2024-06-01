Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 6-02-24

That includes how Intel is working with local colleges to train people for 3,000 new jobs and a look at how transformational home sale prices have been over the last decade — with some areas seeing a more than 400% increase.

Local programs create training pipeline for Intel’s 3,000 semiconductor plant jobs

Construction is reportedly progressing on schedule for two new Intel Corp. semiconductor fabrication plants being built in New Albany. Here’s why that’s a big deal for us locally.

• Jobs! When the production line starts in 2027, Intel says it intends to employ roughly 3,000 people at an average wage of $135,000.

• Training starts now: Many of those jobs will require some sort of degree or training. So Intel is working with local colleges now to create a pipeline to train people. Lynn Hulsey has the details on that effort and how people can get in that pipeline.

• Major investment: Lynn also has a story updating readers on the progress of the $28 billion plants — that’s “billion” with a “B.” An estimated 7,000 people are expected to be employed in the construction alone. I guess what I’m saying is this thing is huge.

• Public funds: Taxpayers have skin in the game as well. Ohio awarded $600 million to support the new plants. Intel could also get up to $8.5 billion in federal CHIPS Act funding. The company could access $11 billion in federal loans and a tax credit of up to 25% on more than $100 billion in qualified investments, according to a company news release.

Dayton region communities see drastic leap in home sale values over past decade

It’s no secret — especially to anyone who has looked to buy a house — that home prices have skyrocketed the last few years. But we wanted to know just how much they have gone up in the last decade.

• Our investigation: Eric Schwartzberg worked with Dayton Realtors to analyze median home sale prices in area communities over the last ten years.

• Our findings: Out of the 22 communities we reviewed, 17 saw the median sales price of a new home more than double between 2013 and 2023, with four communities surging beyond that.

• Closer look: The median home sale price in one community grew more than 400% from $24,000 to $140,000. Median prices last year ranged from $114,150 to $410,000. Ten years ago nearly half of the communities had homes sell for less than $100,000.

• The full story: Read Eric’s full investigation here, including an interview with a young couple struggling to find their first home in this tumultuous market.

• Some context: It has been a wild decade for the local housing market. In 2013 Dayton Daily News reporting found nearly a quarter of homes were “underwater” — worth less than the mortgage balance — in the wake of the recession. Then the pandemic came and housing prices skyrocketed.