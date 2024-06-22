Greeting: Sunday morning briefing 6-23-24

Our mission is to help you understand what’s really going on in the Dayton region. This includes comprehensive coverage of local governments and agencies, hard-hitting investigations, and in-depth analyses of important issues.

50 years of Air Show awesomeness

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the Dayton Air Show, a beloved local tradition that has raised people’s eyes — and imaginations — to the sky. All week our reporters have brought that history to life with our coverage.

• Taking off: This story by Greg Lynch tells how the Dayton Air Show took shape 50 years ago.

• Sustaining flight: What does it take to pull off such an event each year? Tom Gnau has that story.

• Landing great shots: This photo gallery has images from the last 50 years of Air Show glory.

• Flight path: This story explores Dayton’s connection to aviation history — way more than just the Wright brothers — and local aviation history sites you can visit.

• From the wing: In this Q&A, wing walker and Dayton native Patty Wagner remembers the first Air Show 50 years ago.

• Flight time: The Air Show continues today. Here’s what you can expect.

Legal bills mount for local govs as Greene County solar fight continues

One of the most controversial projects in Greene County in recent history is the proposed Kingwood solar array. Lynn Hulsey investigated where that project stands, and what it’s costing taxpayers.

• Where things stand: The Kingwood Solar I, LLC proposal remains active, despite strong public opposition, an Ohio Power Siting Board denial of the company’s application and an unsuccessful appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court by Kingwood Solar, a subsidiary of Texas-based Vesper Energy.

• The cost: Local governments have spent $204,513 in taxpayer money on legal bills battling the project, Lynn’s investigation found.

• Full story: Go here for Lynn’s full story, including the prospects for the project and perspective from proponents and opponents.

‘It’s now your profession to protect’: Sinclair cadets graduate police academy

For six months, reporter London Bishop has participated in the Sinclair Police Academy as part of our Behind the Badge project to show what it takes to become a police officer. This month, the cadets we have been profiling graduated from the academy.

• The ceremony: In this story, London writes about the graduation ceremony and the future of this bright young class of cadets. She also rode along with a Dayton police officer to see what the job ahead of them looks like.

• Reporter honored: London took part in the course, but not enough to actually graduate (we don’t want to lose her to another job), but the academy did honor her in the graduation ceremony.

• Previous coverage: There have been a lot of elements to this coverage, looking at not just training but modern policing. Go here for all the stories from this series.

• Coming next: Our Behind the Badge project isn’t quite over. Now that the class is done, it’s time to reflect on what we learned from London’s reporting and what it tells us about law enforcement training. That coverage is coming soon.