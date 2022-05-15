6-bedroom ranch with open plan set on 11 acres

Cathedral ceilings with wood beam accents peak above the combined kitchen and great room. A wrought-iron chandelier hangs above the great room while matching hanging lights are above the five-seat island. Hickory hardwood flooring fills the entire main floor except the bathrooms.

A white-washed brick fireplace extends from floor to ceiling of the great room. The wood-burning fireplace has a propane igniter and has a raised brick hearth and wood beam mantel that matches the ceiling beams.

White 32-inch cabinetry lines two walls of the kitchen and surrounds the commercial-grade appliances, including a Thermador gas range, Bosch dishwasher and Dacor refrigerator. The island offers seating up to five and storage, including appliances within the kitchen side. The island has a mini refrigerator, microwave drawer and ice machine. A farmhouse sink is below a window, and light quartz countertops complement the cabinetry. Above the range is a woodbeam-accented hood vent that matches the woodwork accents. Subway ceramic-tile accents wall space, and recessed lights provide additional lighting.

Just off the entrance behind custom barn doors is a bonus room with accent beadboard accents and overhead lighting. The same beadboard wall accents create a dining area off the great room near the kitchen. Between the kitchen and dining room is a wet bar and coffee station with quartz countertop and access to a walk-in pantry with built-in organizers.

Opposite the office, triple picture windows look out over the back yard and are flanked by glass doors. One door opens to a covered balcony porch, and the other into screen-enclosed porch with a wood cathedral ceiling and wood-burning fireplace. Both the porch and balcony have access to the back yard.

The main bedroom suite has a tray ceiling with beadboard accents and ceiling paddle fan. Sliding barn doors open into a walk-in closet with built-in organizers. A pocket door opens into the full bathroom with a dual-sink vanity and heated ceramic-tile flooring. The walk-in shower has two rain showers, a storage nook and a free-standing claw-foot tub. Off the bathroom is access to the laundry room, which has a wall of cabinetry, quartz countertops and a wash sink.

The laundry room has a second access off a mudroom area with a built-in seating and storage cabinets, complete with hooks. Access to the three-car garage is nearby, and a wrought-iron and wood railing accents the open stairwell to the lower level.

Two bedrooms and a second full bathroom are on the main level. The full bath has an oversized vanity with two separate bowl sinks and a walk-in shower with spiderweb ceramic-tile surround.

The lower level has been finished into another open space with a combination recreation room and kitchen area, complete with sink and appliance nooks. Cabinet doors open to a second laundry area.

Three bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the lower level. Two bedrooms have daylight windows while the third has an egress window. Glass patio doors open off the recreation room out to a small side patio.

CHESTER TWP., CLINTON COUNTY

Price: $1,299,900

Directions: Take Ohio 380 to Inwood Road, turn left onto Falcon Hill Way, turn right onto Blue Jay way. Property at the end of the middle of the cul-de-sac.

Highlights: About 4,575 sq. ft. 6 bedrooms, 3 full baths, hickory wood floors, quartz countertops, appliances, open floor plan, propane fireplace, finished walk-out lower level, recreation room, second kitchen, screen-enclosed porch, 3-car garage, 11.02 acres, wooded cul-de-sac, Clinton-Massie School District

For More Information

Xanni Burton and Chansellor Stroud

Irongate Inc. Realtors

(937) 768-3821 or (937) 725-0951