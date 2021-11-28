Blending inside and outdoors

Caption The back of the home has a variety of outdoor spaces with a wrap-around balcony deck, attached pergolas, a trellis with a swing, paver-brick sun patios with matching outdoor fireplace and covered concrete patios. Tailored landscaping surrounds the patios and a wrought iron fence surrounds part of the yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The back has a variety of outdoor spaces with a wrap-around balcony deck, attached pergolas, a trellis with a swing, paver-brick sun patios with matching outdoor fireplace and covered concrete patios. Tailored landscaping surrounds the patios, and a wrought-iron fence surrounds part of the yard.

Off the driveway is a 60-by-48-foot, heated outbuilding with a six-car, drive-through garage, 16-foot doors, a workshop, concrete flooring and a second-floor storage area.

All of the home’s main social areas on the main floor and lower level have access to or picturesque views of the landscape. Some of the textures from the outside are also inside with Mill Creek River stone, gas fireplace within the great room and wood flooring throughout much of the main level.

From the front porch, formal entry opens into a two-story foyer with a box window shelf above the door. The open staircase has carved accents, wood steps with carpet runner and decorative spindles and handrails that ascend to the second-level catwalk hallway. Wood flooring fills the foyer and continues into the formal dining room to the right and living room to the left.

Straight back is the great room with a vaulted ceiling. Arched windows flank the stone, gas fireplace with a wood-beam mantel and curved, stone hearth. The same arched design is in the cutouts that flank the entry from the great room into the kitchen.

French doors provide access to the formal living from the great room. And a single door opens to the balcony deck.

Tucked off the great room is the eat-in kitchen. A peninsula counter with stone accents creates a breakfast setting as well as divides the kitchen from the breakfast room. The breakfast room has a bay bump-out with window seat and cookbook nooks built-in under the seat.

The U-shaped kitchen has walls of cabinetry accented by stone backsplash and surround stainless-steel appliances. The cabinetry includes an appliance garage, plate racks and display shelves. A planning area is tucked off the kitchen within the walkway from the kitchen into the dining room.

Off the great room is the main bedroom suite where patio doors open to the balcony deck. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and access to a full bathroom, which was updated in 2021. The bath has a deep, free-standing tub, an 1800s antique wood counter with two bowl sinks and water-pump faucets. The walk-in ceramic-tile shower has a rain shower and glass doors.

Upstairs, two bedrooms have large closets and dormer window nooks. Another bedroom has angled ceiling treatment and a bonus room has a vaulted ceiling, currently designed for a play room.

Downstairs, the space has been divided into a recreation room, a family room, a game room and a full kitchen area. A brick, wood-burning fireplace is flanked by built-in bookcases that surround the daylight windows. Below the windows are display shelves with wainscotting. The fireplace has a brick hearth and wood-beam mantel.

The bookcases extend into the bay bump-out game room, allowing storage and French doors open into a study or office area with wood flooring and patio doors that open to the covered concrete patio.

A peninsula counter offsets the kitchen from the family room while creating a bar setting for up to six. Part of the cabinetry extends into the family room offering buffet counter space. The kitchen has a double sink and additional cabinetry fill two walls as well as a surrounding appliance nook for a range, dishwasher and refrigerator. A single door opens from the kitchen to the outdoor patio with fireplace.

The lower level has a bonus room with a tray ceiling and wood flooring that could be a fifth bedroom. There is space for an exercise room and a full bathroom.

A laundry room has a folding counter, additional appliances and a pocket door access to a half bathroom.

TIPP CITY Price: $775,000

Directions: Ohio 571 to south on Peters to right on Ginghamsburg-Frederick to left on Boone Road, right on North Montgomery County Line Road, or Ohio 571 from Tipp City to south on Kessler-Frederick to east on North Montgomery County Line Road.

Highlights: About 5,550 sq. ft., 4-5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, remodeled main bedroom suite, walk-out lower level, wood-burning fireplace, 3-level deck, paver patio, pergolas, outdoor fireplace, fenced 2020, roof 2018, geothermal HVAC 2016 and solar assist 2021, water softener/filtration system 2021, well and septic, 3-car garage, 60-by-48-foot heated outbuilding, 2.53 acres

