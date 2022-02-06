Brick 2-story features updated kitchen

The front door opens into a foyer with refinished hardwood flooring that flows into the formal living room to the left and continues down the central hallway. Light fixtures have been updated throughout the house.

A wood-burning fireplace is the centerpiece to the living room and has a wood mantel and marble surround. Narrow windows flank the fireplace, and a picture window looks out over the front porch. Vinyl windows are throughout the house.

The wood flooring continues into the adjoining formal dining room where sliding patio doors open to the side patio, surrounded by evergreens for added privacy. The side patio and front porch patio connect.

The central hallway provides access to the semi-opened wooden staircase and access to the first-floor main bedroom and a full bathroom. The bathroom has ceramic-tile flooring, a pedestal sink with light sconces and triple-mirror medicine cabinet, a tub/shower and built-in linen cabinets.

The hallway ends in the great room, which has hardwood flooring that flows into the adjoining kitchen. The great room has a vaulted ceiling with wood-beam accents, track lighting and skylights. Crown molding accents the wall and ceiling divide.

A fireplace has a raised hearth with wood panels and mantel surround. The wood-burning fireplace has built-in blowers. The fireplace has stucco accents that extend up to the vaulted ceiling. Tucked off the fireplace in a corner is a built-in media nook and bookcases.

Ceiling treatment distinguishes the kitchen space from the great room as the kitchen has a lower ceiling. The updated kitchen has a picture window above the double sink, and an abundance of cabinetry wraps around the wall space, creating plenty of countertop work space surrounding the stainless-steel appliances. There is a pantry closet and a planning desk with additional under-counter lighting.

Off the kitchen is a short hallway that provides access to the interior entrance to the garage, a rear door that opens to the driveway and another door that opens into the utility room where there are laundry hook-ups and the home’s mechanical systems.

Two bedrooms, a full bathroom and loft office are located upstairs. The staircase leads up the hallway with refinished hardwood flooring and spindles accenting the stairwell. The study or office is an extension of the hallway that overlooks the great room.

The office has an angled ceiling with wood-beam accents, a built-in desk nook and storage nook and extra light fixtures. The skylights add natural light to the loft as a partial wall creates the barrier rail to allow views of the great room below.

On the opposite end of the hallway are two bedrooms. Both bedrooms have angled ceilings with window nooks and single-door closets that are extra wide.

The full bathroom features a single-sink vanity, tub/shower and ceramic tile flooring. There is also a walk-in storage closet, accessible from the hallway.

OAKWOOD

Price: $399,900

Directions: Far Hills (Ohio 48) to West Schantz Avenue

Highlights: About 2,280 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, wood flooring, updated bathroom, updated kitchen, first-floor main bedroom, 2 fireplaces, vaulted ceiling, skylights, loft study, concrete patio, 2-car garage, extra parking

For More Information

Georgiana Nye

Coldwell Banker Heritage

(937) 266-5511

www.GeorgianaNye.com