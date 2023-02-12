Country retreat offers much versatility

A canopy of mature trees creates a backdrop to the 1.97-acre property, which includes a two-car detached garage, a cabin with wood-burning stove and skylights, and a 63-by-33-foot workshop with four-car bay and professional detailing paint booth. Separate gravel driveways lead up to the garage and workshop and provide plenty of off-street parking. Paver bricks accent tailored gardens and wrap around the concrete steps to the formal front entry of the house, which is an enclosed three-season porch. A spacious side-patio leads to the more casual side entry to the home.

A storm door opens into the enclosed front porch with screened windows and brick accents. A tongue-and-groove wood ceiling complements the painted concrete floor. The porch stretches across the front of the house, making a perfect three-season sunroom. A wooden door with glass window opens into the formal living room with refinished hardwood floors and accent-painted crown molding that trims ceiling, flooring and windows. Large vinyl windows are throughout the house and have half-window wooden shutters. Tucked into one corner of the living room is a gas fireplace with painted wood ornate mantel. The wood accents surround a kidney-shaped triple mirror. The fireplace is angled within the corner so that it can be enjoyed from the entire living room and the adjoining dining room, which is accessible through an arched threshold.

Tucked off one corner of the living room is the semi-open staircase to the upstairs. An arched cutout allows for some natural light to highlight the stairwell and another arched walkway leads from the living room directly into the kitchen.

Accessible from both the living room and dining room, the kitchen has shiplap wall treatments that surround a corner hutch within the breakfast space. Original cabinetry has been painted to complement the light wall and trim. A solid-surface counter includes a double sink, which is below a window. The kitchen has storage nooks, open shelves and the corner hutch has open shelves and cabinet doors. There is a pantry closet and appliances include a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Porcelain tile with relief designs accent wall space between countertops and hanging cabinets.

Just off the kitchen is the side-entry foyer where a half bath and hidden laundry service is located. Stackable washer and dryer area are neatly tucked within a pantry-like cabinet. The half bath was recently updated with ornate ceramic-tile flooring, built-in storage niche and a recycled sink upon a custom-built wood cabinet.

Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are located upstairs. Two bedrooms are spacious with dormer window nooks, large closets and hardwood flooring. One bedroom has two sets of closets and a built-in linen cabinet with drawers.

The bathroom was recently redesigned and updated. The bath features new antique fixtures that include a claw foot tub with shower right below a window, a porcelain sink with two pedestal legs, ornate ceramic tile flooring and shiplap wood trim. There is a storage nook for a dresser and hampers.

The house has a full cellar basement where the mechanical systems are located. The concrete floor and walls have been painted and there is storage available.

CLAYTON

Price: $350,000

No Open House

Directions: Take exit 24 from I-70 west, north on Ohio 49, right onto Kimmel Road, then left on Kimmel Road

Highlights: About 1,690 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, built-ins, updated bathrooms, updated kitchen, enclosed porch, full basement, main-level laundry, vinyl windows, 2-car detached garage, cabin, workshop, well and septic, 1.97 acres, Northmont City Schools

For more information:

Kunal Patel

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-248-3061

Website: www.kunalpatelgroup.com