Harrison Twp. home charms with updated kitchen, more

Having the potential of cozy evenings in front of the fireplace and sunny mornings in the kitchen, this charming Cape Cod home sits on a 1.5-acre parcel. Trees surround the property.

Listed for $305,000 by Keller Williams Community Partners, the frame, 1½-story house at 5500 Frederick Place has about 1,688 square feet of living space. The property is accessible from the side street through a stone-accented gravel driveway to the two-car detached garage. A fenced garden is near the garage, and a storage shed has an updated roof. A covered breezeway connects the garage to the house with a stamped patio near the casual entrance and access to another patio near the formal front entrance.

To match the rest of the building, the roof to the house, garage and shed were installed this year as well as new gutters. Additional insulation was installed at the same time, and the interior of the home has been freshly painted. Other updates were made to the electric heating and cooling system in 2017 with baseboard backup. Bathrooms were updated in 2019; and the basement was waterproofed to allow for storage and space for exercise equipment.

The casual and most convenient entrance is from the covered breezeway. Two separate entrances allow direct access to the basement stairwell and direct access into the heart of the home, which is the spacious kitchen.

Six windows fill the kitchen with natural light and surround a breakfast room setting. Three walls have light maple cabinetry. Mosaic-accented ceramic tile creates a beautiful backsplash between the neutral counters and cabinets. Counter space offers plenty of preparation areas and specialty areas, including a coffee station. A built-in griddle is below a stainless-steel hood vent. The range and microwave are conveniently nearby. Across the kitchen, which has ceramic-tile flooring, is the double sink and dishwasher. There are hanging lights above the sink, a ceiling paddle fan in the breakfast room and ample amount of canister lighting.

An arched threshold leads from the kitchen to the formal dining room, where two built-in corner hutches flank a window. The hutches have arched glass-panel cabinets and ornate details. Hardwood flooring fills the dining room and flows into the formal living room.

French patio doors open from the living room to the covered side porch, which has access to the yard. Inside, the living room has a wood-burning fireplace with a brick surround, terra cotta hearth and wood mantel surround. The formal front entry has a triple-arched window door and there is a guest closet. Some of the original charm has been preserved with a door charm nook and telephone pass-through shelf.

From the dining room, a hallway leads to two first-floor bedrooms and a full bathroom; and an open staircase leads to the hidden stairwell to the second floor, which has a bedroom, full bathroom and flexible space set up as an office.

The two first-floor bedrooms mirror each other in size and design with a single-door closet and two windows. The bathroom has been updated with a pedestal sink and a tub/shower with subway-tile surround. Shiplap accents the walls, and slate-colored tile flooring fills the bathroom. There are a mirror medicine cabinet, updated light fixtures and a frosted window.

At the top of the stairwell, a wood-capped partial wall separates the stairwell from the flexible space, which is set up as an office. Knotty pine and painted paneling give the room some texture. There is angled ceiling that leads down to a short wall with built-in drawers, storage nooks and bookcase shelving. Hardwood flooring fills the office and continues down a short hallway into a large bedroom setting. The same knotty pine and painted paneling gives the room some character; and there are built-in storage nooks, shelves and drawers.

Between the office and the bedroom off the hallway is a full bathroom, which features a tub/shower, a single sink and several storage nooks.

HARRISON TWP.

Price: $305,000

No Open House

Directions: Needmore Road to Frederick Pike or Philadelphia Drive to Frederick Pike, corner lot with driveway off Brantford Road

Highlights: About 1,688 sq. ft., 2-3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen, built-ins, study, waterproof basement 2019, roof and gutters 2023, HVAC 2017, updated baths 2019, covered porch, covered breezeway, 2-car detached garage, storage shed, fenced garden, 1.5 acres

For more information:

Jon Pemberton

Keller Williams Community Partners

937-602-3233

Website: www.TheLocalRealEstatePro.com