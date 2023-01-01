dayton-daily-news logo
Northridge ranch almost completely updated

Homes Plus
By
1 hour ago

This Northridge three-bedroom brick ranch, originally built in 1957, has an attached two-car garage and is in the Northeastern Local School District.

A concrete drive leads to the two-car garage with opener and a concrete walk connects the driveway to the front of the house. There is a concrete stoop with railing and a storm door covers the front door.

Inside the house is freshly painted and has new flooring. The front door opens to an entry and living room with ceiling fan, and refinished wood floors. The entry is also open to the formal dining room that has the same wood flooring and a decorative chandelier. There is a sliding glass door in the dining room leading to the rear of the home.

The kitchen is open to the dining room and features new luxury vinyl tile, white cabinets, a wood paneled accent wall, new stainless appliances including a range, microwave, and French door refrigerator, and a tile backsplash. There is also a double pantry cabinet and granite countertops.

The wood flooring continues down the hallway on the opposite side of the dining room and leads to the bedrooms and full bathroom. The bathroom has a tub/shower combination, luxury vinyl tile, a single vanity and linen closet.

The wood flooring has also been refinished in all the bedrooms, which have ceiling fans and lights.

The partially finished basement adds an additional 600 square feet of living space and has a rec room with a wood bar, an additional space for a bedroom or office and a half bath with wood vanity. The laundry area is in the unfinished part of the basement and there is a utility sink, painted concrete block walls and additional room for storage.

A concrete patio is off the dining room in the rear of the home. There is also an exterior door from the garage. There is a partial fence at the rear of the lot.

Facts:

1421 Erika Drive, Springfield, OH 45503

Three bedrooms, one- and one-half bathrooms

1,175 square feet

.25-acre lot

Price: $229,000

Directions: Moorefield to Taywell to Erika

Highlights: All Brick ranch home, New appliances and fully updated kitchen, refinished wood flooring throughout most of home, updated full bath on main level, partially finished basement with custom wood bar, half bath in basement, newer concrete patio in rear yard, partial chain link fence.

For more details

Jason Hodge

Coldwell Banker Heritage Roediger

937-974-7007

jason1638@gmail.com

