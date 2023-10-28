Oakwood home blends outdoor, indoor spaces with finesse

Tucked away on a quiet, shared lane within the hills of Oakwood, this contemporary ranch home blends into the natural near-acre surroundings with a paver-brick driveway, pathways and a patio. Inside, the open large social areas allow for flexible living space and casual spaces offer quiet cozy areas with nature views.

Listed for $699,000 by Coldwell Banker Heritage, the brick house at 1211 Runnymede Road has about 3,737 square feet of living space under volume ceilings and includes a loft flexible space, currently designed as a guest suite.

A formal entry opens through a leaded-glass door with matching sidelights and an arched window above into the combined great room and dining room areas. Two fluted-wood square columns as well as the ceiling treatments offset the dining area from the great room. The dining area has a double tray ceiling with crown molding and sconce lighting that matches the chandelier. The great room has a vaulted ceiling that extends up to the catwalk to the loft second level. An open staircase with railing and white spindles matches the woodwork of the formal areas.

French doors open off the great room into the primary bedroom, which has a dressing area with double walk-in closets and an extended vanity with single sink. The bath has a walk-in shower and a private toilet room.

A second full bathroom and a second bedroom are located at the end of the hallway from the primary bedroom. The bedroom has two large closets and had been opened from two bedrooms into a large single room.

French doors off the dining area open into a grand recreation room which has various volume ceilings and floor-to-ceiling tall windows. Double patio doors open out to the paver-brick driveway and the covered walkway to the three-car detached garage. A stone gas fireplace, centered between the windows and the patio doors, has a raised hearth and wood-beam mantel. Bookcases with cabinetry flank the fireplace. Tucked along the opposite wall near the French doors to the dining room is a built-in bar with a beveled wooden countertop that wraps around hidden storage shelves.

More casual areas are located along the back of the house as a threshold under the catwalk leads to a hearth room which is part of the kitchen breakfast area. A circular two-level peninsula counter wraps around the kitchen and offers an extended granite counter for bar seating up to six, as well as a lower preparation counter. Light cherry cabinetry fills the kitchen and wraps around appliances that include a range, wall ovens, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a double-door pantry cabinet. A large island has a vegetable sink and a two-burner cooktop within the granite counter.

Ceramic-tile flooring fills the kitchen and continues into the hearth room and breakfast room, which has a second island with cabinetry storage. Patio doors open from the hearth room out to the paver patio and wooden balcony deck.

A small dining room or sitting room has a bay window and a built-in media center. This room has access to the covered walkway to the garage. There is a built-in desk with extended counter to create a home office or hobby area.

A spacious second-floor addition includes a full guest suite with large walk-in closet and fills the second floor. The room opens off the catwalk through a single door but has a spindled-accented cutout that looks down into the front great room. The open room has a dormer window space, large enough for a bed, and there are two single-door closets. On the opposite side are two double-door closet and a door that opens into a large, finished storage room.

A full bathroom has a tub-shower and a double-sink vanity with make-up desk between the sinks. The bath has a linen cabinet and additional canister lighting. A door opens off the bathroom into a large walk-in closet with some organizers.

OAKWOOD

Price: $699,000

No Open House

Highlights: About 3,737 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 gas fireplaces, volume ceilings, great room, loft flexible room, bar, recreation room, built-ins, bay window, updated kitchen, granite countertops, first-floor primary bedroom, walk-in closets, 3-car detached garage, covered breezeway, paver-brick patio and driveway, wooden deck, storage shed, 0.9-acre tree-lined lot, shared private drive

For more information:

Felix McGinnis and Jeanne Glennon

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-602-5976 or 937-409-7021

Website: https://besthomesindayton.com