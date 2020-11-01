Ranch’s lower-level multipurpose room adds space

Formal entry opens from a leaded-glass door into an entrance hallway with white ceramic-tile flooring that continues down the hallway toward the bedrooms and into the great room, which has in-lay carpeting.

The formal living room is to the right off the foyer and is one step down from the entry and the adjoining dining room. The sunken living room has a brick, gas fireplace and a picture window. The dining room has wainscoting, a picture window and brass chandelier. Double doors open from the dining room into the kitchen.

Bleached oak cabinetry fills three walls of the kitchen and includes an island and a planning desk. Corian countertops complement the cabinetry and provide plenty of work space. New stainless-steel appliances include a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.

There is a double sink below a window, and a double-door pantry has plenty of storage or could be converted to have laundry hook-ups on the main level.

Accessible from the kitchen and the entry, the great room has four skylights within the cathedral ceiling and a contemporary stucco fireplace with screen. Tall windows with transoms provide a panoramic view of the tree-lined back yard, which extends past the trees to the creek. Tucked among the trees is a secret garden. Patio doors open off each side of the great room to a wrap-around, concrete patio.

Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located off the bedroom wing hallway that is accessible from the foyer. All three bedrooms have hardwood floors with wood peg-nail accents. The main bedroom is at the back of the house and has three separate closets and a glass door that opens to the back patio.

The main bathroom has been updated with a ceramic-tile surround, walk-in shower, water-saver toilet, single-sink vanity with granite countertop. There is a built-in storage nook, and light fixtures and a mirror complete the updates.

The guest bath is accessible from both the hallway and through a pocket door from the main bathroom. The guest bath has been updated with a single-sink vanity with granite countertop, new light fixtures and mirror. The tub/shower has ceramic-tile surround and a whirlpool tub.

Accessible off the kitchen, the basement has been finished into a multipurpose room with glass-block windows, carpeting and two large storage closets. The space is open to allow for a recreation area, family room or media space. Off the finished room is the laundry room, which has wood-laminate flooring, a wash tub, folding counter, access to the utility closet and access to an unfinished room with an additional finished storage closet.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $314,000

Open House: Nov .1, 2-4 p.m.

Directions: Mad River Road to Cranbrook (between Rahn and Whipp) to right on Folkestone Drive

Highlights: About 2,830 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, great room, cathedral ceiling, skylights, 2 fireplaces, sunken living room, updated bathrooms, eat-in kitchen, Corian countertops, finished basement, recreation room, laundry room, bonus storage closets, 2-car garage, concrete patio, tree-lined back yard, creek

For more information:

Sherri Hobstetter

Sibcy Cline Realtors

(937) 271-1991

www.sibcycline.com/shobstetter