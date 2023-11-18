Renovations enhance Butler Twp. home

A renovation with a redesigned floor plan opened the living space to this brick ranch that sits on 1.89 acres in Butler Twp.

Listed for $444,900 by Better Homes and Gardens Big Hill Real Estate, the home at 2008 Little York Road has about 2,499 square feet of living space. The 1.89-acre property includes a four-car tandem attached garage and a 40-by-30-foot pole barn with a concrete floor. The gravel drive leads up to the residence and wraps around to the tree-lined backyard where the pole barn, garden shed, and a 24-by-24-foot basketball court are located. Additional outdoor recreation space includes a large patio and wooden playset.

Inside, the renovations not only opened the main socials areas but also included the kitchen and both bathrooms. Interior doors have been replaced and neutral flooring is throughout.

Formal entry opens through an accent-painted door with a leaded glass window. A brick plant box separates the entry pad from the foyer hallway. Walls were removed to open up the sunken living room to allow for an easy design flow. One step down is the living room, which has a picture window, ceiling paddle fan and additional canister lighting. Redesigned thresholds have diagonal corners to soften the transitions between rooms.

Framed by the wider threshold from the living room, the kitchen features light cherry cabinetry and dark granite counters. The heated ceramic-tile flooring fills the entire kitchen and possible breakfast space.

The kitchen’s redesign allows for planning space, a breakfast area and a convenient bar near the formal dining area and family room. An island has an extended counter, allowing for possible six bar stools and has extra storage within the cooking area. Decorative lights hang above the island. A window is above the sink and stainless-steel appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, range and hood vent. Pearl-and-glass mosaic tile accents all the walls space between counters and cabinetry. A planning area has a desk and a pantry cabinet. An extended counter upon a partial wall creates a two-seat bar and behind the counter is a built-in cabinet with glass doors for bottle and glassware.

Tucked off the kitchen is the original formal dining room. The room has a chair rail, ceiling light and two large windows with backyard views. This space could easily be transitioned into a sunny study or sitting area.

The centerpiece to the spacious family room is a stone fireplace with wood-burning insert. The fireplace has a raised hearth. French doors open off the family room out to the large concrete patio and tree-lined backyard. Opposite the patio doors, a wall-treatment creates a faux locker design near the interior entrance to the four-car detached garage.

Four vehicles in tandem can be stored within the garage as the exterior double overhead door opens into one garage bay and a second double overhead door opens into another garage bay. The garage has plenty of overhead lighting, pull-down attic access and a side service door.

A hallway from the kitchen leads down to the bedroom wing where there are four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom is at the front of the house and has two separate bi-fold closets. The primary bathroom has an oversized vanity with single sink, a large linen closet and a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and wavy-glass doors.

The other three bedrooms have large double bi-fold closets. The guest bath features a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround, an elevated vanity with single sink and updated mirror, fixtures and faucets.

Tucked off the kitchen is the laundry room and mechanicals. The room has a backdoor exit and is plumbed for a half bath.

BUTLER TWP.

Price: $444,900

Open House: Nov. 19 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Directions: National Road to south on Dog Leg Road to west on Little York Road, or Main Street to Heathcliff, left on Meeker to right on Little York Road,

Highlights: About 2,499 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, wood-burning fireplace, sunken living room, updated kitchen, granite counters, appliances, bar, updated bathrooms, laundry room, plumbed half bath, 4-car tandem garage, pole barn, garden shed, well and septic, 1.89 acres

For more information:

Marc Broomhall

Better Homes and Gardens Big Hill Real Estate

937-248-9318

Website: https://www.bhgre.com