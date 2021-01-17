Second-floor condominium enjoys use of community amenities

As part of the community, residents have the use of a club house, fitness center, two swimming pools, playgrounds, parks, walking paths and common areas.

Built in 2019, the corner upstairs unit is a Northport II design with two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, open social areas and two multipurpose rooms. This corner, upstairs unit has a covered formal side entry. A walkway from the driveway wraps around to the front door, which opens into a two-story foyer with open staircase to the main living level.

Interior access to the garage is from the foyer, which has a ceramic-tile floor and hanging light fixture. The staircase wraps up to the main level and is accented by decorative display shelves. The carpet covered staircase ends at a hallway that leads to the main social areas and guest rooms.

French doors open into a bay-designed office or sitting room with wainscoting and a high ceiling. Window placement within the bay bump-out allows for additional wall space yet plenty of natural light.

The hallway ends within the great room, which is open to the kitchen and breakfast room. High ceilings allow for transom windows above the kitchen cabinetry. The great room has a picture window that looks out over the pond.

Flooring treatment divides the dining area from the great room as the dining room and kitchen have hardwood flooring. The dining room has interesting angles with pond views and a sliding patio door opens to a covered balcony deck with metal railing.

An island offsets the kitchen from the great room and provides breakfast bar seating and additional preparation space. The two-tier, granite countertop offers bar seating for four while the lower level has the double stainless-steel sink and dishwasher. Wall cabinetry surrounds the appliances, including a range and microwave while rough-cut-stone brick create the backsplash. A corner pantry closet offers additional storage space and a planning desk has been transformed into a coffee station.

Off the great room is the main bedroom with a picture window overlooking the pond, ceiling paddle fan, crown molding and a dressing area with two walk-in closets. The dressing area is a pass through to the main bathroom, which has an elevated double-sink vanity with granite countertop, a soaking tub below a window, a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround and glass doors, a toilet room, ceramic-tile flooring and a vaulted ceiling.

Access to a half bathroom, a coat closet and the utility room are located off the hallway that leads to the guest wing. The utility room has marble flooring and a wash tub along with the laundry hook-ups and mechanical systems.

At the end of the hallway, a guest bedroom has a private full bathroom with a ceramic-tile surround tub/shower, an elevated single-sink vanity and ceramic tile flooring. The bedroom has a double sliding-door closet and ceiling paddle fan.

Double doors open into a bonus room, which is currently set up as an exercise room but could have multiple uses including a possible third bedroom. The room has two windows, a ceiling paddle fan but no closet.

SPRINBORO

Price: $339,900

Directions: Austin Pike to south on Yankee to Spring Boulevard to right on Waterside, left on Rippling Brook

Highlights: About 2,020 sq. ft., 2-3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, study, bonus room, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, island bar, pantry, wood-flooring, volume ceilings, walk-in closets, laundry room, balcony deck, pond views, 2-car garage, homeowners association

