Tudor-style 2-story includes partially finished basement

Inside, many of the original details have been restored or enhanced, including a wood-carved telephone booth, a marble shelf with matching wrought-iron accents at the stairwell, wrought-iron railing, bench window seat below a picture window, tile flooring in the sun room and family room and corner china cabinets accented by wall light scones within the dining room.

There is also a refinished original cabinet within the kitchen corridor, a motif design surrounding the plaster gas fireplace within the living room and various textured plaster walls.

Formal entry opens into the foyer with the open staircase to the right and the formal living room to the left. A wood window seat is below the picture window, and the ornate plaster fireplace is slightly to the left of the window. The fireplace has a gas insert.

An arched walkway leads into the sun room, highlighted by a large arched window and ceramic- tile flooring.

Off the living room is the formal dining room with the two corner china hutches. Hardwood flooring fills the living room and continues into the dining room where a swinging door opens directly into the kitchen and French doors open into the family room.

The U-shaped kitchen has been updated to be more efficient work space with quartz countertops and white cabinetry. Windows are above the sink, and appliances include a gas range, dishwasher and microwave. There is a pantry closet between the kitchen, and the foyer hallway and additional cabinetry is within the corridor off the kitchen, which provides access to the two-car, attached garage and the informal side-entry to the house.

A set of cabinets with glass-panels and wood countertop are refinished original to the house.

The family room was once a sun patio but was redesigned into a bright family room with patio doors that open to an extended paver-brick patio and fenced back yard. Off the family room is a full bathroom with tub/shower and bureau vanity with a single sink.

Off the kitchen is the stairwell to the basement of which half has been finished into a recreation room with a large glass-block window. There is an unfinished room that could be a wine cellar. The other half of the basement has the laundry hook-ups, a half bathroom, the mechanical systems and storage space.

Upstairs, French doors from the hallway open into the main bedroom suite. A hallway behind the French doors provides separate entrances into the bedroom and the full bathroom. The bedroom has a decorative fireplace, dormer window nook and two closets. The updated bath has a tub/shower, single-sink vanity, a built-in linen and medicine closet and ceramic-tile flooring.

Two bedrooms have access from the hallway and open into an adjoining room, allowing for a variety of living space options. The larger bedroom has two closets, one cedar-lined, and opens into a room currently set up as a bedroom with two walls of windows. A smaller bedroom has a single-door closet and opens into a room, currently set up as an office with closet and a door that opens to a balcony patio above the garage.

All four rooms have hallway access and hardwood floors. The guest bath features a corner shower with ceramic-tile surround and glass doors, a single-sink vanity and ceramic-tile flooring.

OAKWOOD

Price: $500,000

Directions: Far Hills to Beverly Place or Shafor Boulevard to Beverly Place

Highlights: About 2,600 sq. ft., 3-5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, hardwood floors, sun room, family room, updated kitchen, lower-level recreation room, glass-block windows, paver-brick patio, fenced yard, storage shed, 2-car garage

For more information:

Tobias Schmitt

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty

(937) 554-6198

www.FineLivingRealtors.com