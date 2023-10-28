Well-kept home offers many possibilities

Updated with a fresh coat of neutral paint, wood plank flooring and lighting, this two-story home located in the Waterford Landing neighborhood of Fairborn has three bedrooms and a finished basement that offers a flexible floor-plan option with an egress window.

Listed for $334,987 by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty, the vinyl-and-stone home at 149 Rapids Drive has about 2,120 square feet of living space. Built in 2019, the property is located deep within the neighborhood on a dead-end street. A wooden picket privacy fence surrounds the backyard, which includes a raised garden and a fire pit. A large balcony wooden deck has been recently stained. A concrete driveway leads up to the two-car garage; and a walkway curves up to the formal front entry.

Just inside, gray wood-plank flooring fills the foyer and continues throughout the main level of the home. A semi-open staircase has a wood-capped partial wall and leads up to the second-floor hallway, which is highlighted by a window.

Near the front door, there is access to a half bathroom and a guest closet. Off the entrance hallway, a mudroom has built-in storage nooks and access to the deep two-car garage. The hallway opens into a combined living room, dining room and kitchen area. Windows and a sliding patio door fill all three areas with natural light and updated canister lighting adds to the brightness. There are hanging light fixtures above where a dining area could be set up, and above a furniture nook.

A stack-stone gas fireplace has a raised stone hearth and a stone mantel. The fireplace is centered along a wall within the living room. Tucked off the living room is a door that opens to the basement stairwell. The basement has been finished into a large room with a large egress window that is partially above grade. The space could be a recreation room or a possible fourth bedroom as there is a full bathroom off this room. The full bathroom has a fiberglass tub/shower and single-sink vanity. Another door opens into an unfinished area that has room for storage and the home’s mechanical system.

Back on the main level, opposite the fireplace within the living room is the kitchen area with white cabinets surrounding stainless-steel appliances within three walls. The U-shaped kitchen has a window above the double sink and a corner pantry closet.

Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room are located on the second level. The hallway leads down to a wide space where the primary bedroom, laundry room and a second bedroom is located. The guest bath features a tub/shower and a single-sink vanity. The bath is conveniently located near two bedrooms, one of which has a double-door closet. All three bedrooms have ceiling paddle fans with lights and remotes.

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet with a window and a private bathroom with a fiberglass tub/shower and single-sink vanity. All the bathrooms have vinyl flooring as well as the laundry room, which has storage racks and a window.

FAIRBORN

Price: $334,987

Open House: Oct. 29, 1 – 3 p.m.

Directions: West Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road to Waterford Boulevard, to right on Rapids Drive

Highlights: About 2,120 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, wood-plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances, mudroom, finished basement, egress window, upstairs laundry, large wooden deck, picket fence yard, 2-car garage, dead-end street, homeowners’ association

For more information:

Sue Piersall-Hanes

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty

937-672-5146

Website: https://susanpiersallhanes.bhhspro.com