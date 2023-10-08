From the Editor: Our commitment to you this election season

Election season is upon us – and in many ways, it feels like it never stopped.

Every year, for every election, Dayton Daily News editors and reporters gather information, talk with election officials and local candidates, and dig into issues on the ballot to provide you with the most comprehensive voter information in the Miami Valley.

We do this because it’s part of our mission: To serve our communities with the reporting they need to make informed decisions at the polls, and to educate the public about why exercising their right to vote is so important. As editor of the Dayton Daily News, here is my commitment to you around election coverage.

We advocate for participation and education. Our goal is to encourage everyone to participate in democracy. That means we’ll provide information about the local candidates and local issues, as well as information on how to register to vote and where to find your polling place. Democracy works best when everyone’s voice is heard.

To illustrate those commitments, we’ve done the following:

Created a Voter Guide , which includes responses from hundreds of candidates and their positions, in their words, who are running in local races. Find it online at daytondailynews.com/voter-guide.

We’ve included an application for an absentee ballot and tips for voting by mail in Sunday’s paper.

This is one of the most mission-critical things that the Dayton Daily News does, and we are honored to have your trust.

As always, I welcome your feedback and questions about our election coverage. You can reach me at ashley.bethard@coxinc.com.

Every voice is important – please vote. Democracy needs all of us.