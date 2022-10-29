Letters to the Editor: October 29, 2022

He also points out that, “Mike DeWine, the sitting governor, refused to debate his Republican opponents in the primary and won’t debate his general election challenger, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.” When he was Ohio’s Attorney General in 2018 he also refused to debate Lt. Governor Mary Taylor in the Republican primary to replace John Kasich as Ohio’s Governor.

So far, DeWine’s refusal to debate has cost him nothing. If we really want the debates, there is a way to make them happen. Enough people need to vote against candidates who refuse to debate to ensure that they don’t win. Debates very quickly would make a comeback.

- Vic Presutti, Beavercreek

A recent opinion writer wrote about President Trump blowing his chances. What he failed to mention is that Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell were controlling congress at the time, and that those two RINOs are dyed-in-the-wool establishment members and as such would give minimal support to President Trump.

Despite that and in the face of Washington DC, the media, the education establishment, etc., President Trump accomplished some amazing things: a surging economy with hardly any inflation, border security, energy independence, record employment rates (including women, Black people and Latinos), reduced income taxes for all, increased permanent funding for Historically Black colleges and universities, NATO paying its fair share for their defense, re-built military, re-structuring the Veterans Administration, the Second Chance and Criminal Justice Reform programs and more.

Does President Trump deserve a second chance? While deciding, remember to compare today’s world to the world during the Trump years,

- Stephen L Chapman, Englewood