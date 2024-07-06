Letters to the Editor: Saturday, July 6, 2024

I am writing to bring attention to a troubling issue regarding the recent significant increase in my property taxes, which have risen by an alarming 80%.

This increase is based on an appraisal that was ultimately deemed invalid due to a single checkbox being marked incorrectly according to the hearing board which described the market as “stable.” This reason was given which led to the dismissal of the appraisal and the comparables (comps) attached to it, including the 11 additional comps I provided based on their expressed desire to discuss improvements.

When I initially contacted the appropriate authorities to inquire why we needed a hearing after I provided the gold standard of an appraisal, I was informed in writing that they wanted me to discuss the improvements made to my home. I found this further puzzling as all of that would be in the appraisal. However, during the hearing, it became evident that the information provided to me was incomplete and insufficient for the discussion at hand. This lack of accurate guidance left me unprepared and disadvantaged. They were not interested in the house, the comps, or anything other than projecting this check box which said stable. Then they closed the hearing.

It is deeply concerning that despite presenting ample evidence to support the actual worth of my property, the taxing authorities are attempting to impose a tax rate that is unsupported by the market value. The lack of transparency in their action interest for the procedural hearing nor their disinterest in the appraisal have resulted in an unfair financial burden on my household.

I urge the local community and relevant authorities to re-examine this flawed process and ensure that property appraisals and tax assessments are conducted fairly and accurately. It is imperative that homeowners are not subjected to undue financial strain due to administrative oversights and procedural errors.

- Catherine Gross, Monroe