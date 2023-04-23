MARCANO: How would you label this person?

I had a conversation recently that led to a thought experiment, Based on a certain set of characteristics that track American mainstream views, how would you classify this person? Liberal? Conservative? A RHINO? Libertarian? Politically moderate, and if so, leans toward what party?

Let’s see what you think.

This person believes:

· In a small government that stays out of the lives of its citizens and only makes laws that benefit the entire populace, not any specific interest group.

· In the Second Amendment, but thinks Congress should reinstitute the assault weapons ban.

· In a woman’s right to choose, though it’s not an either-or-proposition (a complete ban or abortion on demand.)

· In a pseudo-balanced budget at the federal and state levels. It’s OK to have a little debt, but the federal debt-to-GDP ratio of 123.4% is unsustainably high.

· LeBron James will one day be acknowledged as the best professional basketball player ever.

· In LGBTQ+ rights

· In feeding those who need it, not just want it. No one should go to bed hungry in America.

· In the separation of church and state.

· In the Constitution, though it’s not an absolutist document since the founders couldn’t have envisioned a modern society.

· In limiting government giveaways but strengthening programs that help people improve their economic outlook.

· That racism is real and can’t be legislated away by trying to pretend it doesn’t exist.

· In cheesecake. Plain. No fruit.

· In a vibrant free press that helps democracy thrive and survive.

· In strong law enforcement. Defunding the police was always more a slogan than a reality.

· In transgender rights.

· In removing political designations from anyone running for a judgeship.

· In showing an Ohio state ID to vote, so long as the state makes it free and easy to get the ID.

· In making voting easier by expanding mail-in and ballot drop boxes. One drop box per country isn’t enough.

· In tightening drunk driving penalties by mirroring France’s unforgiving approach.

· In the generosity of Americans.

· In proudly flying the American flag at home.

· In debating whether “Better Call Saul” or “Breaking Bad” was a better TV show.

· Teaching children the country’s full history in age-appropriate lessons. No CRT in K-12.

· In family.

· In welcoming those who come into the country legally but sending those back who didn’t.

· In supporting Ukraine.

· In baseball.

· Bad wine is a waste of time.

· Neither Trump nor Biden running for President in 2024, and Republicans having better candidates.

· In giving Americans the option of keeping their money in social security or placing it in a tax-free investment account.

· Social media does more harm than good.

· Climate change exists, but it has for millions of years.

· The U.S. is still the greatest country in the world.

· In classical music over hip hop.

· In hard work and a free market.

· Black people have suffered because of continued racism, but reparations aren’t the answer.

Given these beliefs, what label do you want to affix? It’s not as easy as you think.

Ray Marcano’s column appears on these pages every Sunday. He can be reached at raymarcanoddn@gmail.com.