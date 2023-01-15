Meet the members of the 2023 Community Advisory Board

For the new year’s term, the Dayton Daily News has pulled together key community members for its Community Advisory Board, which assists the editorial staff in tackling some of the region’s biggest problems.
For the past five years, the Dayton Daily News has selected a diverse mix of community leaders, activists, executives, veterans, entrepreneurs and others from the region who have committed to making the community stronger.
The 23 members will meet for the first time on Jan. 29. They will provide editors and reporters input and feedback on coverage topics, suggest story ideas, and help us hear from parts of the community we might not otherwise.
“We truly value our relationship with this board. Their insights, expertise and range of perspectives have helped inform and shape our coverage, especially as we fulfill our mission of creating journalism that serves our community,” said Ashley Bethard, Dayton Daily News editor.
The Community Advisory Board is part of the Dayton Daily News’ focus on solutions journalism and its Path Forward project, which focuses on critical topics, such as ensuring the safety and sustainability of drinking water; how Dayton Public Schools can become more of a positive force for change in the region; what needs to happen for the local and regional economy and workforce to be prosperous into the future; and how we can address longstanding issues around race and equity.
The Ideas & Voices section also will draw from the contributions and feedback from the board.
“The Community Advisory Board has been a tremendous asset to help inform our coverage and ensure that we are staying true to the audiences we cover,” Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman said. “We also hope the Board members to see the value of these discussions and how the influence our reach and impact.”
Here are the members of the 2023 advisory board:
- Cassie Barlow, President of the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE)
- Doug Barry, President and owner of BarryStaff Inc.
- Myra Bozeman, Trotwood School Board President, Sinclair College professor
- Elaine Bryant, Executive Vice President of Aerospace and Defense at Dayton Development Coalition
- Shannon Cox, Superintendent of Mont. Co. ESC
- Susan Edwards, President of Wright State University
- Jeff Graley, Mile 2 co-founder and partner
- Anthony Head, chef and owner of Chicken Head’s
- Alexis Larsen, Chief of Philanthropy for Five Rivers MetroParks
- Jan Lepore-Jentleson, Executive Director of East End Community Services
- Stephanie Keinath, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce
- Maha Kashani, Senior Account Manager for IGS Energy
- Julio Matteo, Cognitive Systems Engineer for Mile Two
- Rochonda Nenonene, University of Dayton assistant professor, co-program director of the Urban Teacher Academy
- Lisa Nicolosi, attorney at WilmerHale
- Patrick Nugent, President and CEO of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance
- Tony Ortiz, Secretary of the Ohio Commission on Hispanic/Latino Affairs and the Associate Vice-President for Latino Affairs at Wright State University
- John Parks, CPA for Clark Shaefer & Hackett
- Terry Posey, lawyer with Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP; Miami Twp. trustee
- Erin Rhinehart, co-managing partner at Faruki PLL
- Amaha Sellassie, President of the Gem City Market Board of Directors, Sinclair College associate professor of sociology
- Karen Townsend, President of KTownsend Consulting
- Terra Williams, Director of the Office of Health Promotion for PHDMC