SUDDES: New speaker well-positioned to rebalance the Statehouse lineup

Besides Stephens himself, also voting to make him speaker were these 21 other House Republicans: Reps. Cindy Abrams, of suburban Cincinnati; Sara Carruthers, of Hamilton; Jon Cross, of Kenton; Al Cutrona, of Canfield; Jay Edwards, of Nelsonville; Haraz Ghanbari, of Perrysburg; Brett Hillyer, of Uhrichsville; Don Jones, of Freeport; Jeff LaRe, of Canal Winchester; Mike Loychik, of Cortland; Kevin Miller, of Newark; Scott Oelslager, of Canton; Thomas Patton, of Strongsville; Gail Pavliga, of Atwater; Bob Peterson, of Sabina; Tracy Richardson, of Marysville; Monica Robb Blasdel, of Columbiana; Jean Schmidt, of suburban Cincinnati; William G. Seitz, of Cincinnati; D.J. Swearingen, of Huron; and Bob Young, of Green. (Absent were Republican Reps. Adam Holmes, of Nashport, and Gayle Manning, of North Ridgeville). Merrin and the House’s remaining 42 Republicans voted for Merrin for speaker.

Yes, as some yowls from Merrin supporters highlighted, in a 99-member House split between 67 Republicans and 32 Democrats, it was the 32 Democrats who were decisive in the election of a Republican speaker. (Ironically, though, in 2019, Merrin voted with some House Democrats to elect Perry County Republican Larry Householder as speaker.)

What Tuesday’s vote meant in terms of ideology is anyone’s guess, because in today’s General Assembly, the central day-to-day question isn’t conservatism vs. liberalism, but — thanks to term-limits — “What’s my next job?” And that make for short-term thinking.

Nonetheless, it’s interesting that among those House Republicans who supported Stephens for speaker are some of caucus’s most senior members (Oelslager, Patton and Seitz); among its most conservative members (Schmidt); and among its most successful fundraisers (Edwards).

Add to that the fact that former House Speaker Robert Cupp, a Lima Republican, and a genuine gentleman, was nowhere near as … assertive … as the Senate GOP, led by President Matt Huffman, also a Lima Republican. A new speaker, with the potential to serve a half-dozen years — potentially the first six-consecutive-year speakership since Republican Jo Ann Davidson’s (1995 through 2000) — should be well-positioned to rebalance the Statehouse lineup.

And that’s really what’s in play with any Statehouse leadership team, not ideology or “philosophy” or” values,” but who gets to call the shots, and how, in an Ohio that, were it an independent nation, would be the world’s 21st largest economy, according to the Legislative Service Commission, the General Assembly’s research and drafting unit.

How all the gears and levers will work in the Ohio House — for that matter, in the state Senate — this new session will become obvious after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine submits a proposed 2023-25 state operating budget by Jan. 31.

What’s telling is not how much gets spent, or where it gets spent, but what it gets spent on. By tradition, Ohio’s House gets first crack at a governor’s budget. And the House rewrite of DeWine’s budget will be as good a signal as any of what Speaker Stephens is for — and against.

Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. You can reach him at tsuddes@gmail.com.