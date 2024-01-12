VOICES: 2023 saw significant gains in the battle against Alzheimer’s

In 2023, the FDA granted traditional approval for Leqembi for treatment of mild cognitive impairment. While not a cure, the treatment slows cognitive decline and can give people with early Alzheimer’s more time to maintain their independence.

Back in June 2021, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Aduhelm for the same purpose.

In July 2023, Eli Lilly reported positive results for a third treatment, donanemab, in that same population. The company expects FDA action by the end of 2024.

The FDA also approved brexpiprazole in 2023 for agitation in people with Alzheimer’s disease. This is the first approved treatment for Alzheimer’s-related agitation, which is experienced by about 45 percent of patients.

Hearing aids could slow cognitive decline for at-risk older adults.

In the largest clinical trial to investigate whether hearing loss intervention can reduce risk of cognitive decline, researchers found that older adults with hearing loss, who were at higher risk of cognitive decline, cut their cognitive decline in half by using hearing aids for three years.

The three-year intervention included use of hearing aids, a hearing “toolkit” to assist with self-management and ongoing instruction and counseling. Researchers found that the hearing intervention also improved communication, social functioning and loneliness.

Blood tests for Alzheimer’s are coming soon and could improve diagnosis and treatment.

Blood tests show promise for improving how Alzheimer’s is diagnosed. Advancements reported for the first time demonstrate the simplicity -- perhaps just a simple finger prick! -- and value to doctors of blood-based biomarkers for Alzheimer’s.

Blood tests are being implemented in Alzheimer’s drug trials for further proof of their effectiveness and are incorporated into proposed new diagnostic and staging criteria for the disease.

Blood tests -- once verified and approved by the FDA -- would offer a noninvasive and cost-effective option in identifying blood-based markers for the disease.

First-ever U.S. county-level Alzheimer’s prevalence estimates

The first-ever county-level estimates of the prevalence of Alzheimer’s dementia in all 3,142 U.S. counties were reported in 2023.

For counties with a population of 10,000 or more people older than 65, Clark is among the top ten counties with the highest Alzheimer’s prevalence rates in Ohio.

This research identified certain characteristics that may explain the higher prevalence, which will help public health officials determine the burden on the healthcare system and pinpoint areas of risk and need.

There are 220,000 Ohioans 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. That number is expected to hit 250,000 by 2025. A total of 493,000 Ohio families and friends provide 736 million hours of unpaid care each year.

There are 220,000 Ohioans 65 and older living with Alzheimer's disease, according to the Alzheimer's Association 2023 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures. That number is expected to hit 250,000 by 2025. A total of 493,000 Ohio families and friends provide 736 million hours of unpaid care each year.

Camren Harris is research champion and public policy manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in Ohio.