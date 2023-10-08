VOICES: Cancer research saves lives — Congress must act now

We all know someone who has heard the words, “You have cancer,” and many of us have faced a diagnosis ourselves. As cancer survivors, we recently traveled to Washington, D.C., volunteering with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network to let our voices be heard and to call on Congress to make investments in cancer research a top priority.

We’ve all been affected by this disease, and lives are at risk. Nearly 610,000 Americans will die from cancer this year alone. But with over 18 million cancer survivors alive today, we know that past investments in cancer research have made a real difference for millions of Americans, including us. Further investments in research hold the key to saving more lives and, one day, ending cancer as we know it — for everyone.

As cancer survivors, we know research brings hope to families waiting for the next big breakthrough. Thanks to past and bipartisan investments in research, these institutions are making great strides to improve cancer prevention, early detection, treatment and care. New discoveries in research help develop new treatments and care that improve and prolong the life of cancer patients. They can also reduce cancer incidence and death rates. Simply put, research saves lives.

However, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) is unable to fund hundreds of high-quality research projects every year. Who knows if one of those unfunded projects was meant to get us closer to finding cures for cancer that continue to kill too many? There is a direct correlation between investment in research and better health outcomes. The proof is in the numbers: a record number of Americans are surviving cancer today (18 million survivors in 2022, up from just 4 million in 1971), and death rates from cancer have declined 33% since 1991.

While in D.C., we met with Rep. Carey and staff from Rep. Turner, Rep. Landsman, Sen. Vance, and Sen. Brown’s offices and explained to them that each dollar Congress puts toward cancer research offers hope to many Americans. Breakthroughs in treatment and prevention will not only be realized through increased funding and investment but delivered to those who need them the most.

Congress must act now. There is no better way for Congress to demonstrate its support for the fight against cancer than by funding advancements in research. By increasing medical research funding at the NIH by $3.5 billion for a total of $51 billion and $2.7 billion for cancer research at the NCI, for a total of $9.98 billion. At these funding levels, we can continue investing in new cures and treatments so more people can live longer and better lives despite their diagnosis. We must continue to make progress in the fight against cancer.

Julie Turner and Tom Pamer are volunteers with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.