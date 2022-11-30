VOICES: Colleges exists to educate, not entertain

So, who is dropping the ball? From my take, it is public officials and politicians from the federal government on down to the local schoolboards, overly influential alumni who think alma maters are there to entertain us, and donors who receive tax deductions the rest of us have to compensate for through our tax code and in student fees. Many taxpayers, including parents and students, approach these tax-exempt, non-profit institutions for handouts secondary to the primary academic purpose and mission that is supposed to be beneficial to and necessary for the common good.

Schools and colleges are not there to entertain us. They are there to educate. Until we collectively promote that mindset with individual accountability, we should not complain that our doctors, lawyers, plumbers, technicians, nurses, teachers and politicians do not seem to be as knowledgeable about their jobs as we would like.

We need to all be aware of what is going on and demand better accountability of purpose when we vote and participate in our educational systems. As a parent and a citizen, I needed the educational systems to support my own childrens’ education as well as that of other children - not their entertainment.

Mary Collier is a retired U.S Air Force major and aerospace engineer who lives in Beavercreek.