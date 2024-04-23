VOICES: Cultivating skills for the future: Sinclair Community College celebrates Community College Month

Community colleges are often the unsung heroes of higher education, but they are where the future is built. Sinclair Community College offers something many other institutions can’t: a dynamic blend of affordability, accessibility, and responsiveness to our community’s needs. At Sinclair, we understand that a skilled workforce is crucial to the success of the Dayton region. Therefore, we invest in people by empowering students to acquire the knowledge and skills for fulfilling careers in today’s evolving job market.

The past year, Sinclair made significant strides in ensuring our students are prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

Sinclair continues to deepen our partnerships with local businesses and industries to tailor programs that directly meet the needs of our region’s employers. This includes creating short-term certificate programs and apprenticeship opportunities, providing a direct path to skilled jobs, and fostering economic growth.

Responsible financial management has allowed Sinclair to maintain zero debt while investing heavily in state-of-the-art labs and training centers. Students get hands-on training in fields like advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and IT, giving them a real-world advantage when launching their careers. Over the past five years, Sinclair has introduced four bachelor’s degrees: Aviation Technology – Professional Pilot, Integrated Systems Technician, Nursing, and Unmanned Aerial Systems, with a fifth bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences on the horizon.

Sinclair is committed to making education accessible to everyone. We’ve expanded scholarship programs, offering financial support to students from all backgrounds. This commitment powers a more dynamic workforce for our entire region and has resulted in tremendous growth in student completion and success. Since 2006, the number of degrees and certificates earned by Sinclair students has increased 438%. On average, students earning a Sinclair associate degree realize an earnings increase from $32,000 to $50,000 in the first year after graduation.

As we look to the future, Sinclair remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence. In 2023, Sinclair Community College initiated a crucial step in defining our path for the coming years through an ambitious strategic planning process. As we navigate an ever-evolving landscape, it is imperative for us to set a clear direction, align our objectives, and adapt to the changing needs of our students and community. Later this year, we will be sharing our plan for the future with the community.

This Community College Month, I urge you to join me in recognizing the transformative power of Sinclair Community College. Discover the diverse pathways we offer. Learn about the dedication of our faculty and staff and engage with our incredible students and alumni making a difference across our region.

Bruce Feldman is the President of Economy Linen and Towel Service, Inc., and Chairman of the Sinclair Community College Board of Trustees