VOICES: Head Start works for children, families, and employers

With the COVID-19 pandemic in our rearview mirror, a lot of us hoped we’d be past the workforce crisis by now.

But the struggle to fill jobs and keep employees is very much with us. Far and away the biggest barrier for working and would-be-working families is finding affordable, high quality child care. For many, it doesn’t pay to work when full-time child care costs $12,000 per year. Middle-class families are overwhelmed by the expense, but for families experiencing poverty, quality child care isn’t even an option.

As the region’s Head Start provider, we support families earning under 100% of the Federal Poverty Level — about $23,000 annually for a mother and two children. Without Head Start early learning and child care – which is free or low cost – taking a job doesn’t make sense for our parents and caregivers.

Keep in mind that over 90% of MVCDC families are working outside the home or going to school — and most still earn under the Federal Poverty Level. They are doing their part to try to break the cycle of poverty.

But here’s MVCDC’s reality: Ten of our classrooms are closed because we, too, are struggling to find employees. Nearly 250 children are on our waiting list.

That’s 250 families who can’t possibly think about applying for a job. They are an untapped resource, and their children aren’t getting the quality early learning we provide.

Since it began in 1965, Head Start has always had bipartisan support in Congress. Reams of research show that when we invest in children in the early years, they do better throughout school and in life. However, Congress is considering cutting our funding or flat funding us, though some lawmakers are proposing a slight cost-of-living increase.

It’s hard to say how things will shake out. But to attract and retain talent, we must pay our staff a fair and competitive wage. Otherwise, we’ll be limited in how many families who are eager to work we can help.

At Head Start, we are passionate about providing young children enriching and nurturing early education experiences. But beyond advancing that cause, we also are part of the solution to the workforce crisis that is forcing businesses to produce less, serve fewer people and stifling their growth.

Advocates for improving access to early child care like to say that early educators are the workforce behind the workforce. That statement sums up the situation well – without access to affordable, high quality child care, thousands of potential workers will put their children first and stay home.

If you believe investing in young children is the right and smart thing to do, write our U.S. Senators and members of Congress and tell them Head Start pays for itself.

If you’re an employer and your workers can’t afford $12,000 a year for child care, tell your legislative representatives that this country has a systemic problem and that for your business to succeed, you need them to tackle the child care issue.

Berta Velilla is president and CEO of Miami Valley Child Development Centers, Southwest Ohio’s largest Head Start provider. MVCDC serves over 2,500 children in Montgomery, Clark, Greene, Butler and Madison counties every year.