VOICES: Help build the community you want, here

Their voices have not gone unheard.

The City of Dayton is making significant investments to improve neighborhoods through the Dayton Recovery Plan: eliminating 1,100 blighted structures, reconstructing sidewalks and curbs, upgrading parks, planting tree-lawns and supporting neighborhood-based businesses. The Mayor’s office is also exploring opportunities to go beyond the annual youth summit and better connect young people to city hall and Dayton’s history.

Inspiring the next generation of talent to stay in Dayton can take many different forms. For instance, Learn to Earn Dayton is helping students assess career interest early and connecting them with job opportunities through youthworks. Additionally, Omega Community Development Corporation’s Hope Zone initiative will drive systemic change and help to alleviate poverty, which has proven to negatively affect child development. Growing Dayton’s talent pool has to involve connecting young people with local opportunities as well as removing the systemic barriers that prevent them from recognizing their own talents.

At its foundation, I think community means support, not just for one another, but support for a shared vision. Young professionals are in pursuit of a city that offers social and cultural fulfillment, upward career trajectory, modern infrastructure, affordability, and opportunities for innovation.

My message to my peers and the young people coming behind us is that we can help shape the future of our city. With our collective gifts, talents, and skills, we can contribute to the work of building the community we want to live in. If you are willing to stick around, you can indeed help shape the community you want to live in.

Darius Beckham is the Senior Policy Aide to Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims.