VOICES: Issue 1 will protect the integrity of our state’s constitution

On Aug. 8, Ohio voters will have an opportunity to protect the integrity of our state’s constitution.

Our constitution is our state’s most crucial document. It is the supreme law of the state, it enumerates the rights and duties of its citizens, the powers and responsibilities of its government, and the structure and function of its institutions. It is a document that reflects the values, principles, and ideals of Ohioans throughout our history.

However, in recent years, Ohio’s constitution has been subject to frequent and often controversial attempts to amend it by special interests and out-of-state activists who seek to bypass the legislative process and impose their agendas on the people of Ohio. Some of these amendments have been challenged in court, costing taxpayers millions of dollars in legal fees. Others have created conflicts and inconsistencies with existing provisions or federal law.

These amendments have also cluttered and distorted Ohio’s Constitution, making it a catch-all for special interest agendas. Casinos and marijuana are two such examples. Regardless of your stance on marijuana and casinos, these topics should be addressed in statutes, not in the constitution.

A “Yes” vote for a 60% majority on Issue 1 assures that any amendment approved will have the widespread support of all Ohioans. In fact, many organizational governing documents require such thresholds. The United States Constitution, the League of Women Voters, and the NAACP all require a 2/3 majority of members to make a change to their respective constitutions and bylaws.

Additionally, it should be noted that 15 out the last 20 ballot initiatives that have passed in Ohio, passed by more than 60%. This is not an unreasonable threshold and voters should not be led to believe their voice will no longer be heard.

Issue 1 also requires petitioners to collect signatures from 5% of the vote total from the previous gubernatorial election in all 88 counties of Ohio. This ensures that petition-based amendments reflect the diversity and interests of all regions of the state, not just urban or rural areas. This amendment has the support of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, National Federation of Independent Businesses, Ohio Restaurant Association, Buckeye Firearms, Governor DeWine and many others.

By approving Issue 1, Ohioans have taken a decisive step to safeguard their constitution from abuse and manipulation by special interests and out-of-state activists. They have also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the integrity and stability of their constitution from cultural whims and political fads. Ohio’s constitution is not a playground for experiments or a tool for agendas. A “Yes” vote in August protects our state’s most enduring and valuable document from outside influence and extreme agendas.

Margie Christie is the Executive Director of Dayton Right to Life.