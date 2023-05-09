VOICES: It is dangerous for a political party to seek to control higher education

Because of his lack of familiarity with our faculty, I don’t believe he can speak to either their “wokeness” or whether conservatives are being treated unfairly. It is true that many conservative ideas are unpopular with young people, but that is not the fault of the faculty. And comparing racial discrimination to a disagreement about ideas as though they are the same thing is astoundingly tone deaf. Anyone who thinks there is a “uniformly leftist agenda on campus” has never been to a campus or to a faculty meeting.

There is much about Sen. Cirino’s statements and his legislation that is very Orwellian. In his classic book, 1984, George Orwell wrote about how the dominant party sought to impose its will on society: “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”

It is dangerous for a political party to seek to control higher education. Across time and across the world, one-party states have always attacked the independence of their universities and their faculty. And now the moment has come to Ohio.

It is time for Sen. Cirino and his party to stop this attempt to subvert Ohio colleges and universities. They belong to the people and are too important to be transformed into tools of right-wing ideologues.

John McNay, PhD, is Professor of History at University of Cincinnati.