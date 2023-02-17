VOICES: My love letter to what Bing Davis means to all of us

While we were both in the gallery, I was lucky to receive a personal tour through his exhibition and, more importantly, through his thought process. Bing gently guided me to several display cases filled with ephemera and objects. He opened up about how exciting it was to create in this conceptual way, and his giddy exuberance about his experience was palpable. His eyes sparkled as he described his process and the meaning of the work.

Many people in the community can attest to the power and grace of Bing Davis. However, many do not possess the good fortune to pay homage and respect to this pillar of our community in such a public way as a column like this. The staggering talent and intellect of this one Black man, who paved the way for many in the African-American community to achieve and persevere — myself included — is astounding.

In a world where a Black body can feel targeted and dismissed, Bing, guides us by example, illuminating our path with grace, wit, and prodigious talent. He remains a tireless cheerleader and advocate for all.

The stories and talents of the Black community are not always acknowledged and are often the most direct casualty when we try to sanitize history. Often, we have not been able to “give flowers” to our elders in the Black community. Our diligence in finding ways to acknowledge Black excellence is key to growing and thriving as a community.

I am forever grateful and indebted to the kindness and generosity of Bing, as are so many in the Miami Valley. Bing Davis is the gold standard of how to live a rewarding life. This is my love letter to what Bing means to all of us.

Rodney Veal is the host of ThinkTV/CET Connect and a member of the Levitt Pavilion Dayton Board of Trustees.