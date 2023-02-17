VOICES: My love letter to what Bing Davis means to all of us

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly series from Rodney Veal that shares insights and stories from artists and creatives from all corners of our community. As the host of ThinkTV/CET Connect for nine years and a lifelong artist in his own right, Veal has a front-row seat to the impact our arts community has on the wellbeing of our region. With this series, Ideas & Voices hopes to inspire readers to pursue their own creative endeavors and to support those who make our community better through their artistic contributions.
The Dayton Daily News recently reported that the University of Dayton would be the recipient of the Bing Davis archives, which will ensure that future generations of Daytonians will be able to discover the artistry of this extraordinary man. Today, let’s take the opportunity to reflect on and appreciate his presence in our community.
Legendary, iconic, inspiring; Bing Davis is an accomplished athlete, activist, educator and artist. He is godfather to many who claim the mantle of “artist” in our area. He possesses an alchemic power that, for almost eight decades, has not been diminished by time. He remains a man in full possession of a creative vibrancy that continues to soar to new heights.
If you’ve ever been fortunate to spend any amount of amount of time in the presence of Bing, you will notice how you can be simultaneously calmed and energized by this graceful, noble figure who draws a room’s attention with an effortlessness that social media influencers would envy. He is a man who possesses an authenticity based on and honed by lived experiences who also embodies a restless curiosity about life, creativity and the arts.
While he is best known for his ancestral-inspired works on paper and cotton canvas, I was recently fortunate enough to witness another side of this renaissance man while we were at The Contemporary Dayton gallery space. There was a section of this exhibit filled with conceptual post-modernist meditations and statements about being Black — a Black man, especially — in 21st-century America. The work had a vitality and potency that artists only a third of his age could hope to achieve.
While we were both in the gallery, I was lucky to receive a personal tour through his exhibition and, more importantly, through his thought process. Bing gently guided me to several display cases filled with ephemera and objects. He opened up about how exciting it was to create in this conceptual way, and his giddy exuberance about his experience was palpable. His eyes sparkled as he described his process and the meaning of the work.
Many people in the community can attest to the power and grace of Bing Davis. However, many do not possess the good fortune to pay homage and respect to this pillar of our community in such a public way as a column like this. The staggering talent and intellect of this one Black man, who paved the way for many in the African-American community to achieve and persevere — myself included — is astounding.
In a world where a Black body can feel targeted and dismissed, Bing, guides us by example, illuminating our path with grace, wit, and prodigious talent. He remains a tireless cheerleader and advocate for all.
The stories and talents of the Black community are not always acknowledged and are often the most direct casualty when we try to sanitize history. Often, we have not been able to “give flowers” to our elders in the Black community. Our diligence in finding ways to acknowledge Black excellence is key to growing and thriving as a community.
I am forever grateful and indebted to the kindness and generosity of Bing, as are so many in the Miami Valley. Bing Davis is the gold standard of how to live a rewarding life. This is my love letter to what Bing means to all of us.
Rodney Veal is the host of ThinkTV/CET Connect and a member of the Levitt Pavilion Dayton Board of Trustees.
