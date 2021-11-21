VOICES: Appreciating the “kindness heroes” in my community

I’ve been lucky enough in my career in local non-profits to be on the front lines and see the true magic of this city. Magic that is demonstrated in the people of our community who come together to give, to help and to build something that is meaningful. I have watched businesses and faith leaders come together to publicly denounce hate on our streets. I have watched more than a thousand volunteers in one week work to rebuild a community broken by nature. And I’ve watched countless locals and strangers alike give time and money — things they had little enough of as it was — to causes that help reduce the struggles that we all see regularly.

My favorite stories are always those of a young child having a birthday party to collect donations rather than presents, or an elderly individual increasing their monthly donation by five dollars even though they are on a fixed income and strict budget. I have spent time with vice presidents of large companies sorting canned goods and watched as the experience changed their views on treatment options for individuals living with addiction, or how they treat and view formerly incarcerated individuals. I once even saw a manager of a business hire a court-ordered volunteer on the spot because of their conversation about problems with our legal system while volunteering. These are all situations in which those who are giving are doing so not for recognition, but for that rewarding feeling that one gets when they give.