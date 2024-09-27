VOICES: ‘My Voice. My City. My Future.’ listening sessions an opportunity students to seize potential

To lead by example, I organized a town hall in high school for students to voice their concerns to city and school officials and conducted workshops on essential life skills like budgeting and car buying. After graduation, I founded the non-profit organization “I Love West Dayton,” which focuses on beautifying the community. I grew up in Dayton, I serve in Dayton, I live in Dayton, and I work in Dayton. You get it, right?

The saying “Our youth are our future” is outdated. The future is now, and good grades and behavior are just the start. Today, I urge you to add another standard: community service. Serving your community doesn’t require grand gestures; it can be as simple as helping at your school, church, or neighbor’s house. Your willingness to serve is what truly matters.

When you, as a 14-18-year-old, take an active role in your success, you will begin to feel a sense of ownership and empowerment. This can and will boost your confidence and self-esteem, which in return will motivate you to pursue your goals and overcome challenges all by yourself. Taking control of your success will develop important life skills such as goal-setting, time management, problem-solving, and decision-making. These skills are valuable for personal achievement but also for future professional and personal goals you will have as an adult.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

While it may seem like you are “owed” an open door of opportunity by the people in place to help you, it is in the hands of no one but you to strive and reach for your success. The help is great, but the feeling of knowing you are responsible for making things happen for yourself is even greater.

How can I be responsible for my success and growth right now as a high school student? How can I be an integral part of the success of our youth as an adult or educator? Several opportunities are available to attend My Voice. My City. My Future. Listening Sessions on Oct. 2 at Thurgood Marshall High School and Oct. 28 at Boys and Girls Club of Dayton starting at 5 PM. These opportunities have been created solely for you. This is your opportunity to begin a life of self-improvement and success for free.

Adults, I encourage you to recognize that today’s youth face unique challenges such as losing a family member to gun violence, raising and providing for their siblings, and experiencing a lack of support from family. Use this understanding to offer more support and empathy. Assist them in community projects and help them shape their initiatives into effective models. Encourage them to pursue their dreams, even if they seem unrealistic.

As I pursue a career as a Dayton Police Officer, I face rigorous tests of physical and moral endurance. Despite past failures and skepticism from others, I am determined to serve with integrity and leadership. My experiences have shown me the value of perseverance and community service. Who better to show up on someone’s worst day than myself? Who better to accomplish your goals than you?

Turbulence is the price you pay for flying high. To my adults, it is time to load these planes of potential with the baggage of resources and support. To my high school students, it is time to hit the runway. Do not delay your flight, as my biggest wish and desire is to see you land on time.

Chaz Amos is the founder of the non-profit organization “I Love West Dayton.”