VOICES: Other lawmakers should follow Jennifer Gross’ example

It’s a bad proposal for a host of reasons, including the bill tries to tell courts what cases it can and can’t hear, which seems to run afoul of the separation of powers clause in the U.S. Constitution.

Still, we should respect Gross because she answered questions, explained her position, and didn’t shy away from her convictions, and she did so respectfully.

Bravo.

Too many of her colleagues — including those that represent the Dayton area — refuse to explain their positions on bills they support or co-sponsor. Lawmakers are great at press releases with witty talking points and turns of phrase that add nothing to political debate because they don’t want that discourse. They feel, too often, that their position is the only position, and those that don’t agree are simply left-wing socialists who would rather save a tree from climate change than join patriots in protecting democracy and standing up for what’s right.

But Gross stood up. I’m not going to debate her points here because that’s not the purpose of this column, which is, I hope other lawmakers follow her example.

Too often they ignore the press, and by doing so, they ignore the constituents they were elected to serve. Most voters don’t go to websites to hunt for position papers or read through proposed bills. Who has time for that when they have to work an extra shift to pay the bills, pick up kids from school, and wonder whether they’ll have enough cash to make the little one’s birthday special?

Voters still rely on the media (whether you like it or not) to help them understand what lawmakers propose.

I realize some lawmakers aren’t interested in helping voters understand. They would rather spin than engage in debate. We saw that when last August’s Issue 1 vote failed. They tried everything, including concocting a tale of protecting the constitution when they really wanted to put up roadblocks to the November abortion amendment.

The people that followed the news knew which way was up and weren’t fooled.

Gross went the other way — she said what she means and feels — and it’s the right way.

To be fair, there are others that follow her example. House Speaker Jason Stephens often talks, as does Senate President Matt Huffman. Huffman was one of the few Republicans who didn’t try to hide that August’s Issue 1 was about making it harder to get an abortion amendment passed.

It’s far easier to have a discussion, without vitriol, when you know where the other person’s coming from. Gross has laid a foundation for that. The bill has little chance of becoming law, but at least now we can have a reasonable, rational discussion about its merits.

Debate isn’t about only listening to your side and your view; it’s about honestly staking out your position and inviting others with opposing views to weigh in.

Good job by Gross for reminding us how it’s done.

