VOICES: Teacher stress and the ongoing challenges from the pandemic

My mother was a high school special education teacher for 56 years, spending 46 of those years at the historic Little Rock Central High School. My father began his career as a social studies teacher, then a middle school counselor, before retiring as Associate Director of Student Affairs at the College of Health Related Professions at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Needless to say, my brother and I were steeped in an understanding of both the essence and essential nature of education. In our household, it was never a question of whether we would pursue our advanced degree, only a matter of which institution.
As a 20-year plus educator, I consistently reflect on the field of education. Within my tenure, I’ve seen educational trends come and go, with some simply being recycled and rebranded under a new name. I’ve also witnessed some classic practices, like relationship building, stand the test of time and continue to bear fruit. As I wrote last year, after the trauma and disruption of the pandemic, we teachers noticed unprecedented levels of emotional distress in our students. While the model my district implemented was very effective, overall, students’ mental health needs continue to be acute, representing a nationwide trend. Classroom management challenges remain high, and many teachers feel so overwhelmed they are leaving the profession in droves.
Once again, my district is stepping up with a program that has been highly effective in addressing the types of challenges that contribute to teachers’ stress. According to Darnissia Jenkins, Multi-tiered Systems of Support Specialist (MTSS) for Sycamore Community Schools, Schoolwide Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (SWPBIS) is “rooted in day-to-day relationship building.” She explained to me, “It is not an initiative, but rather a culture, and when implemented with fidelity, the benefits are significant for students and teachers.” With reduced “discipline referrals, disciplinary actions” and bullying, students can focus on academics, alleviating many of the ongoing concerns of educators who are considering leaving the field.
However, many educators feel overwhelmed at the mere prospect of rolling out another program. For teachers who already feel exhausted and on the edge of burnout, a program that demands such investment may appear to be just one more thing they are being asked to do.
To this, Darnissia Jenkins responded, “It is certainly not just one more thing, it’s all a part of the same thing,” adding, “It’s for kids –– let’s not lose sight of why it is that we became educators. The culture that we seek to create utilizing SWPBIS is great, effective, and efficient.”
Moreover, educators benefit from implementing the SWPBIS model with fidelity more than they suspect. Research shows that its positive effects extend not only to students, but to teachers as well. According to Ross et al. in a 2012 study for the Journal of Positive Behavior Interventions that surveyed 184 teachers across 40 elementary schools, teachers in “schools implementing SWPBIS with fidelity had significantly lower levels of burnout and significantly higher levels of efficacy.” What’s more, teachers in schools with lower income populations tend to reap the most benefits.
At times, it seems teachers are so focused on student outcomes they lose sight of the role their own wellbeing plays in these outcomes. For those of us in the early stages of implementation, I’m hoping we do not lose sight of the end goal. The SWPBIS model has the potential to offer systematic support, giving teachers a way to “maintain effective educational efforts and mental wellness” in the face of the mounting challenges of teaching in the current climate.
Dr. Geneá G. White is a veteran educator who currently works for Northridge Local Schools and is a dedicated member of the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
About the Author