VOICES: Teacher stress and the ongoing challenges from the pandemic

As a 20-year plus educator, I consistently reflect on the field of education. Within my tenure, I’ve seen educational trends come and go, with some simply being recycled and rebranded under a new name. I’ve also witnessed some classic practices, like relationship building, stand the test of time and continue to bear fruit. As I wrote last year, after the trauma and disruption of the pandemic, we teachers noticed unprecedented levels of emotional distress in our students. While the model my district implemented was very effective, overall, students’ mental health needs continue to be acute, representing a nationwide trend. Classroom management challenges remain high, and many teachers feel so overwhelmed they are leaving the profession in droves.

Once again, my district is stepping up with a program that has been highly effective in addressing the types of challenges that contribute to teachers’ stress. According to Darnissia Jenkins, Multi-tiered Systems of Support Specialist (MTSS) for Sycamore Community Schools, Schoolwide Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (SWPBIS) is “rooted in day-to-day relationship building.” She explained to me, “It is not an initiative, but rather a culture, and when implemented with fidelity, the benefits are significant for students and teachers.” With reduced “discipline referrals, disciplinary actions” and bullying, students can focus on academics, alleviating many of the ongoing concerns of educators who are considering leaving the field.