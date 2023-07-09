VOICES: The case for Ohio as the home of U.S. Space Command is ‘undeniable’

As Ohioan and space pioneer John Glenn once said, “[t]he most important thing we can do is inspire young minds and…advance the kind of science, math and technology education that will help youngsters take us to the next phase of space travel.”

It is in this spirit of inspiring the next generation of leaders – by connecting our past to our future – that we believe Ohio should become the home of U.S. Space Command and its related space-based national security missions, operations, and units.

Not only does Ohio have an extraordinary legacy in aviation, innovation, and ingenuity, we also have critically important existing capacity at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, NASA John H. Glenn Research Center, Lewis Field, and the Armstrong Test Facility.

This is why mayors from across Ohio through the Ohio Mayors Alliance have come together to try to bring U.S. Space Command to Ohio. In coordination with U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, we sent a letter urging the Biden Administration, the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense, and the U.S. Space Operations leadership to locate these installations in the Buckeye State.

The case for Ohio is undeniable!

First, Wright Patterson Air Force Base is already functioning as a point of contact for the U.S. Space Force through Space Delta 18 (NSIC). With the continuation of this development in the form of a host space for new Space Force missions or a permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command, Wright Patterson and the surrounding region can continue to foster innovation in the defense sector.

Second, Ohio’s cities both in the Dayton and southwest Ohio area as well as the rest of the state are ready, willing, and able to invest in educating, housing, and employing Space Force families and all of its related suppliers and services.

Third, Ohio is establishing its claim as the Silicon Heartland with investments from Intel, Honda, LG, and numerous other innovative business and technology leaders. We are already training the next generation of motivated, technologically advanced workers and military service members in our numerous universities, bases, and job centers.

Lastly, Ohio also has a strong history of military support, with nearly 725,000 veterans residing in the state of Ohio. Moreover, we are the home of the United States Veterans Memorial and Museum. We have long been a center for research, technology, and defense.

For these reasons and more, Ohio is the logical and obvious choice to be home to the U.S. Space Command.

Keary McCarthy is the Executive Director of the Ohio Mayors Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of mayors in Ohio’s 30 largest cities, including Beavercreek, Dayton, Huber Heights, and Kettering. For more information, visit: OhioMayorsAlliance.org.