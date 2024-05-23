VOICES: Trotwood will continue to rebuild stronger than before

Over the years, Trotwood has made remarkable progress in rebuilding what was lost. Through the collective efforts of residents, and volunteers, many homes have been reconstructed, businesses have reopened their doors, and essential infrastructure has been restored. The scars of the disaster are still visible, but they serve as a reminder of the community’s resilience and perseverance.

However, the work is far from over. There are still areas in Trotwood where the wounds inflicted by the Memorial Day tornadoes have yet to fully heal. Some families are still grappling with the challenges of finding permanent housing. Rebuilding efforts remain ongoing, with a focus on ensuring that every member of the community is supported in their journey towards recovery.

As the sun rises over Trotwood each day, it illuminates not only the physical reconstruction taking place but also the indomitable spirit and faith of a community that refuses to be defined by tragedy. The road to recovery may be long and challenging, but with unwavering determination and solidarity, Trotwood will continue to rebuild and thrive, stronger than ever before.

Supt. Norman J. Scearce is Pastor at Gateway Cathedral in Trotwood.