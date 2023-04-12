VOICES: Understanding begins with education, reasoned debate

Government teacher R. Gregg Cross wrote in these pages recently of the need to end our political screaming matches and “take a closer look at ourselves.” Well, there was a small step in that direction recently at Dayton’s Belmont High School. The school accepted a Freedom Shrine from the Exchange Club of Dayton, a century-old service club and part of a national network. The Shrines display many of the documents on the Freedom Train that toured the country after World War II – the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights, notable speeches and documents that illustrate how our democracy works.

The Belmont Shrine, as the photo shows, was the work of many talented hands, but especially that of retired Marine MSgt. Thomas Oliver who once taught at Belmont and was the fervent promoter of a Junior Naval ROTC unit there. He is also an Exchange Club member now and has hopes of expanding what has started at Belmont.

The school’s JNROTC unit is the protector of the Shrine so that it will be a resource for teaching American history, government and what patriotism truly is. Current polls show many young people disdain what they believe is patriotism – specifically the words “my country right or wrong.” At the Belmont dedication, it was emphasized that the Shrine stands for the ideals of our country’s founding notwithstanding the imperfections of the Founding Fathers and those who have followed in their footsteps.

Patriotism is being true to those ideals and recognition of the mistakes and human flaws that have so often made our freedom imperfect — but never impossible. We must not let the faces of evil change that.

William Wild is a 46-year member of Dayton Exchange and a retired columnist and editor for numerous newspapers throughout his career, most notably as the editorial page editor of the Journal Herald in Dayton and associate editor for the Dayton Daily News.