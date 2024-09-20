VOICES: Upcoming symposium underscores that we in the Midwest are the heart and soul of this nation

I was fortunate to attend the International Conference of Blacks in Dance Festival in 2019. I remember the visceral and vibrant energy that permeated our downtown landscape as hundreds of dancers, choreographers, educators, and some living legends of dance filled spaces at the convention center and other locations. The eager, upcoming generation of dance practitioners was shaped and guided by the wisdom of so many that had come before in sessions during the day. And at night, we witnessed exhilarating performances by some of the leading dance companies in our country, such as Philadanco, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, and our own legendary Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.

That weekend was a convening of artistry, creative ideas and virtuosic performances. So many had the good fortune to participate in classes and seminars. Still, quite a few people had an opportunity to see some of the most virtuosic and compelling dancing to ever grace the Victoria Theatre stage.

The power of groups of people convening from all walks of life is a golden opportunity for citizens to be uplifted, engaged and inspired. In a few weeks, a symposium is convening in one the gems of our urban landscape, the main branch of the Dayton Metro Library, the third biennial “Black Midwest Symposium.” This symposium has been presented in Minneapolis, Detroit, and now comes to Dayton.

While the theme is “Adaptive Reuse: Reimagining Black Futures in the Midwest,” it is driven by a creative examination of topics involving community engagement, urban redevelopment, the many genres of music that originated in the Midwest, dance, poetry, visual arts, and even documentary films. What also drives this particular event is people like Debi Chess, Kandis Bobo, and Angela Burdon, among so many others in our community who spearheaded the effort to bring this third iteration of the symposium to Dayton.

This two-day symposium is bringing people from all parts of the Midwest together to share their stories, ideas and art. Being Black in the Midwest involves combining our pragmatic Midwestern values and creativity borne out of necessity to survive and thrive. While not as well known as the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, which is coming in 2025, this is just as significant and impactful to our community and has just as much power to be a real game-changer for our region. In a society that is going through the final days before a democratic electoral process and a lot of uncertainty, events like the Black Midwest Symposium represent a moment to reflect on the outstanding contributions of African Americans that continue to reshape and invigorate the proposition that the Midwest, Ohio, and Dayton are the heart and soul of this nation and should not be ignored or dismissed, but celebrated.

Every day, people like Debi, Kandis, Angela, and others have dedicated themselves to the idea that we have untapped reservoirs of potential right here in the Midwest. Each, in their way, has dedicated themselves to service leadership. New ideas, events, and creativity are the true driving force for revitalizing the region. There is a golden opportunity for us to attend this free symposium, meet our fellow Midwesterners, and revel in our awesomeness.

All of this happening right here in the heart of Downtown Dayton and proof of the manifest power of hope.

Rodney Veal is the host of ThinkTV/CET Connect and President of the board of OhioDance.