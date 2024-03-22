VOICES: War in Gaza casts dark shadow over festive month

To be clear, I am not questioning Israel’s right to exist or defend itself from terrorism. Israel has and should always have the right to defend itself from terrorism. The actions of Hamas were evil, abhorrent and immoral. Hamas is a terrorist organization and their actions on October 6, 2023, do not represent Islamic values in any way. I’m also aware that Hamas is not a great partner for peace and a new partner will be needed for a lasting peace to occur.

One can spend a lifetime debating the conflict between Palestine and Israel. Reliving all the loss, conflict and heartache will only continue to take this conflict and all of us down a dark path. As our social media and screens are filled daily with images and videos of dead and maimed children, destroyed schools, hospitals, mosques, and churches, it has become increasingly hard to defend our actions in supporting the Netanyahu hardline government. We cannot turn a blind eye to the tragic loss of life in Gaza, much of which are children, women, and the elderly. The images of Gaza are heartbreaking and challenge our collective humanity.

As a former Cultural Advisor to the Advisor Training Group with the Marines at Camp Pendelton during the Iraq War, I am keenly aware of what it is like to go into a war without an exit strategy. I am worried that our allies in Israel are repeating the same mistakes. I am fearful that as this war continues, our blind support to the Netanyahu government will only embolden the most hardline Israeli government in history to continue its waring path. Israel has the undeniable right to defend itself and Israeli citizens deserve to live a life of peace, free from terrorist attacks by Hamas. Palestinians deserve the same peaceful life.

Despite the growing number of local and national leaders calling for a much-needed ceasefire, the unbelievably staggering loss of civilian life; the occupation and dehumanizing of the Palestinian people continues with no signs of slowing down. As this war rages on, the dream and goal of a two-state solution seems to be fading fast. To salvage whatever hope is left, we must all call for and pressure both sides to agree to an immediate ceasefire.

A ceasefire can give us an opportunity to renew our commitment to a two-state solution where Palestinians and Israelis can live in peace and with the dignity that they deserve. We must work with our partners in the Middle East to make that dream a reality.

Mohamed Al-Hamdani is a local Immigration attorney and Chairman of the Montgomery County Democratic Party.